brproud.com
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge General buys Picardy property for $1.9 million
Baton Rouge General has purchased a 2.8 acre tract of undeveloped land on Picardy Avenue for just over $1.9 million. The site is across from the Dawson Park Apartments and next to the Picardy Plaza medical office building, said Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Jeansonne represented the...
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
KTBS
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
brproud.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
brproud.com
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
houmatimes.com
Upcoming lane closure on LA 20
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
wbrz.com
Rare car damaged in parking lot where construction zone was unmarked, not permitted
BATON ROUGE - A man says his rare car was damaged in an unmarked construction zone that wasn't permitted. It happened one April evening around 8:30 in a parking lot off Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road. Ever since, he's been fighting to get that damage paid for. Andrew Carter...
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
wbrz.com
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws after working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government. The Advocate reports the firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with...
brproud.com
LPSO increases patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) will be increasing patrols over the Labor Day weekend. The sheriff’s office has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Law enforcement will be at checkpoints in the parish to protect citizens from drunk drivers. Information on the checkpoints was not released.
theadvocate.com
Chauna Banks: A majority White Metro Council ignores the Black community's input
When we began our 2020 “kumbaya” experience, I knew every single member wasn’t on board when the Metro Council rejected participation in a "Dialogue on Race" retreat. Nevertheless, the majority appeared to be committed to a bipartisan effort to work together for the good of each and every man, woman, child in East Baton Rouge/City of Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
theadvocate.com
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
brproud.com
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
