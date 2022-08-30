ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge General buys Picardy property for $1.9 million

Baton Rouge General has purchased a 2.8 acre tract of undeveloped land on Picardy Avenue for just over $1.9 million. The site is across from the Dawson Park Apartments and next to the Picardy Plaza medical office building, said Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Jeansonne represented the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana

East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Business
Geismar, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lion Elastomers#Epdm
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
houmatimes.com

Upcoming lane closure on LA 20

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
brproud.com

LPSO increases patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) will be increasing patrols over the Labor Day weekend. The sheriff’s office has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Law enforcement will be at checkpoints in the parish to protect citizens from drunk drivers. Information on the checkpoints was not released.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Chauna Banks: A majority White Metro Council ignores the Black community's input

When we began our 2020 “kumbaya” experience, I knew every single member wasn’t on board when the Metro Council rejected participation in a "Dialogue on Race" retreat. Nevertheless, the majority appeared to be committed to a bipartisan effort to work together for the good of each and every man, woman, child in East Baton Rouge/City of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy