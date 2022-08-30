ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Driver killed in head-on collision north of Ridgeville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of SC-27 and Mudville Road and involved a pickup truck and SUV, according to SCHP. At approximately 5:45 a.m.,...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday

Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity struggling with rising costs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since 1978, for more than four decades, the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has been a mainstay in the Lowcountry. Three hundred seventy-six homes were built for those struggling with finances. That work continues with seven total homes planned for 2022, and hopefully another nine...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
Charleston's 11th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 5k race to honor the lives lost on 9/11, the wars since then, and our first responders. The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting its 11th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K in Charleston, SC. The 9/11 Heroes Run will be located on Daniel Island in...
CHARLESTON, SC
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day

According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
CHARLESTON, SC

