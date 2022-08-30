Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Woman in North Charleston shot dead in her home, suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday night after police responded to a disturbance call. According to North Charleston Police, officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a call by a woman asking them to remove a man from her home.
Suspects charged after blocking traffic atop Ravenel Bridge to do burnouts: Police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police made multiple arrests on Friday in connection to a group of vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic on the Ravenel Bridge last month. The following suspects are facing charges:. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30 years old from Goose Creek, SC, was charged with...
Driver killed in head-on collision north of Ridgeville
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of SC-27 and Mudville Road and involved a pickup truck and SUV, according to SCHP. At approximately 5:45 a.m.,...
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
Man breaks into garage, smashes windshield of former fiancée's vehicle: Mount Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after attempting to break in to his former fiancée's home, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Tuesday night, officers responded to the address of the victim's home, which was redacted in...
Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
Firefighters respond to house fire caused by apparent lightning strike on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Johns Island Thursday afternoon for a structure fire. Crews responded to Turkey Trot Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Pictures taken at the scene show damage to the roof of a home. Officials say no one was...
Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday
Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center receives 142 applications for 47 vacancies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has 47 vacancies. But, the center will soon be fully staffed. In August, the county had five hiring events. "[Hiring events] expedites the process a little bit more than normal. They do applications on the scene, typing test...
State rep calls for action to help with Charleston's consistent mold problems
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorothy Greene had to move out of her home of 15 years, because large amounts of black mold were making her sick, according to her family. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard wanted to see the problem for himself. “And believe me, I could not believe the...
Seven schools in Dorchester School District Two received more than $86,000 in grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven Schools in Dorchester School District Two received $86,307 in state grants that will go towards high-quality arts learning. The Arts Curricular Grants were given by the South Carolina Department of Education through the Distinguished Arts Program. District Two educators were selected because of...
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity struggling with rising costs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since 1978, for more than four decades, the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has been a mainstay in the Lowcountry. Three hundred seventy-six homes were built for those struggling with finances. That work continues with seven total homes planned for 2022, and hopefully another nine...
Charleston's 11th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 5k race to honor the lives lost on 9/11, the wars since then, and our first responders. The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting its 11th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K in Charleston, SC. The 9/11 Heroes Run will be located on Daniel Island in...
Phase 4 of long-awaited Charleston flood management project nears finish line
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly a decade, the U.S. 17 Spring / Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project has been in construction to bring flood relief. City officials say the project will help downtown's drainage system. “One of the kind of biggest projects that we’re doing, or the most interesting,...
White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
White Knoll defeats Colleton County, 35-14. White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military 6 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Port-Gaud defeats Camden Military, 41-6. Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military 6 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
