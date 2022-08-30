Read full article on original website
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous...
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
citysuntimes.com
ADHS: Booster targeting latest variants are especially important for older Arizonans
Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been...
Phoenix New Times
Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit
Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Formally Refuses to Debate Lake in Arizona Governor Race
Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona’s season-opening win at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO—“One hell of an opening day, huh?”. That’s how quarterback Jayden de Laura greeted the media after guiding Arizona to an impressive 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, matching the Wildcats’ win total from a year ago. The transfer from Washington State...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
kjzz.org
Arizona Department of Gaming reports a decline in sports betting for June
The latest report from the Arizona Department of Gaming shows a decline in sports betting in June. Department spokesperson Max Hartgraves attributes the drop-off to low sports activity during the month. “Bettors in Arizona wagered nearly $319 million during June. You know, this is a little lower than previous months,...
sgplaw.com
6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know
As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
Study Shows Arizona Is One Of The Worst States To Live In
The state didn't place well on the list.
KOLD-TV
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
Thousands apply in the first 2 weeks of Arizona school voucher expansion
ARIZONA, USA — In just two weeks' time, the Arizona Department of Education says nearly 6,500 applications have been filled out for the new universal expansion of school vouchers. The new law would give an average of $7,000 to parents to fund their child’s education through private schools, homeschools,...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
starvedrock.media
Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona officials looking into multiple threats at schools
The fall 2022 semester has barely started, but officials are already dealing with a slew of school threats. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
azbigmedia.com
ABI sells Commons on Stella Apartment Homes in Tucson for $37M
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $37,000,000 / $185,930 Per Unit / $205.20 Per SF sale of Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit multifamily apartment community located at 6534 East Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick in collaboration with ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team – Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, represented the buyer and seller in this transaction.
