Arizona State

Comments / 2

fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit

Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Formally Refuses to Debate Lake in Arizona Governor Race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
ARIZONA STATE
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s season-opening win at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO—“One hell of an opening day, huh?”. That’s how quarterback Jayden de Laura greeted the media after guiding Arizona to an impressive 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, matching the Wildcats’ win total from a year ago. The transfer from Washington State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Abortion Laws#Abortions#Abortion Issues#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Superior Court
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Department of Gaming reports a decline in sports betting for June

The latest report from the Arizona Department of Gaming shows a decline in sports betting in June. Department spokesperson Max Hartgraves attributes the drop-off to low sports activity during the month. “Bettors in Arizona wagered nearly $319 million during June. You know, this is a little lower than previous months,...
ARIZONA STATE
sgplaw.com

6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know

As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
WILLCOX, AZ
starvedrock.media

Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ABI sells Commons on Stella Apartment Homes in Tucson for $37M

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $37,000,000 / $185,930 Per Unit / $205.20 Per SF sale of Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit multifamily apartment community located at 6534 East Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick in collaboration with ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team – Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, represented the buyer and seller in this transaction.
TUCSON, AZ

