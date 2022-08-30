▶️GoFundMe for Safeway worker who confronted shooter passes $50,000 and growing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Heroes Foundation honoring Safeway worker who tried disarming shooter
The chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation is honoring the sacrifice made by the Safeway worker who gave his life attempting to disarm the gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Bend Heroes says it wants to present Donald Surrett Jr’s family with an American...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Community crisis support after Bend Safeway shooting continues through Monday
Deschutes County announces it will continue to provide community support throughout the holiday weekend for those affected by Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. But it will be at a new location starting Saturday. One-on-one or small group support is available Saturday through Monday from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight
The 20-year-old gunman involved in the Bend, Oregon, Safeway shooting was known for getting into fights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife
Bend police released new details late Tuesday afternoon on Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, including that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunman and that a heroic store employee went after the shooter with a produce knife to stop him, and was then shot and killed. The post Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooting victims, gunman identified; new details released
Authorities are slated to speak Monday afternoon after three people, including the gunman, died in a shooting at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday evening.
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. Bend police identified Ethan Blair Miller, 20, as the shooter, who eventually...
Level 3 evacuations ordered for SW Redmond fire
Authorities announced that a fire spanning approximately eight acres has spurred evacuations in Southwest Redmond, Oregon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend
A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently. Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken. The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple...
kbnd.com
One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing
BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
Comments / 0