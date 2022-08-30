ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️GoFundMe for Safeway worker who confronted shooter passes $50,000 and growing

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting

Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️Community crisis support after Bend Safeway shooting continues through Monday

Deschutes County announces it will continue to provide community support throughout the holiday weekend for those affected by Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. But it will be at a new location starting Saturday. One-on-one or small group support is available Saturday through Monday from...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife

Bend police released new details late Tuesday afternoon on Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, including that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunman and that a heroic store employee went after the shooter with a produce knife to stop him, and was then shot and killed. The post Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Found: Redmond teen located in Bend

UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
BEND, OR
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend

A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently. Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken. The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing

BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
BEND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
PORTLAND, OR

