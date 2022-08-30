▶️GoFundMe for Safeway worker who confronted shooter passes $50,000 and growing

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO