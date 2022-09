CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.

