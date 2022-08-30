ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses

ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Tennessee State
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City Press

Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair

CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County to use grant funds to improve water infastructure

Unicoi County is putting the $3.7 million in grant money it received from the American Rescue Plan to work on water infrastructure. County officials, alongside Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utilities District, identified six water infrastructure projects that were able to be completed with the funding.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU celebrates new BucSports Medicine Clinic

East Tennessee State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening to celebrate the new ETSU Health BucSports Medicine Clinic. ETSU President Dr. Brain Noland and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs Dr. Bill Brock both spoke at the event, and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and other guests were also in attendance.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice

HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
HAMPTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#K12#T A Dugger Middle#Elizabethton High School
Johnson City Press

Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund

ABINGDON - The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of The Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help,
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for cleanup

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Park renovations approved

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison

ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Resources celebrates Recovery Month with fundraiser

Recovery Resources is hosting its inaugural fundraising event Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville. Admission is free and the event will include a variety of activities for people of all ages. Money raised will support Recovery Resources in funding housing programs and buses for transportation of program participants.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy