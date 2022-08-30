Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment

Read full article on original website
Hawkins County Schools Fire Science program prepares students to become firefighters
ROGERSVILLE– The Fire Science programs at Volunteer and Cherokee High School teach students the skills they need to know to work as a firefighter after high school, in addition to helping students overcome fears, gain confidence and learn life skills. Last year, the Hawkins County School System started a...
ETSU responds to Ragan’s letter on Title IX protections for LGBTQIA+ individuals
After receiving a letter from Tennessee state Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, regarding concerns about universities’ literature regarding Title IX protections, ETSU responded that their literature is in compliance with all court rulings and went on to reaffirm the university’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment of LGBTQIA+ individuals.
TCAT-Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses
ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Watch now: Sullivan school board approves roof and HVAC replacements, exam exemptions
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's school board has voted 7-0 to move forward with plans to spend $16.4 million in ESSER 3.0 federal COVID-19 relief money on new school roofs and school heating and cooling replacements. ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, must go toward...
Volunteer students rake in awards at Appalachian Fair
CHURCH HILL — Students enrolled in the cosmetology, digital arts and agriculture science programs at Volunteer High School won several awards at the Appalachian Fair. The cosmetology department placed in a total of 36 competitions in categories such as cornrowing, nail art and different types of hairstyles and cuts. Students were required to complete these styles and cuts on mannequins that were displayed in their fair booth.
Unicoi County to use grant funds to improve water infastructure
Unicoi County is putting the $3.7 million in grant money it received from the American Rescue Plan to work on water infrastructure. County officials, alongside Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utilities District, identified six water infrastructure projects that were able to be completed with the funding.
ETSU celebrates new BucSports Medicine Clinic
East Tennessee State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening to celebrate the new ETSU Health BucSports Medicine Clinic. ETSU President Dr. Brain Noland and dean of the Quillen College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs Dr. Bill Brock both spoke at the event, and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and other guests were also in attendance.
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Local officials receive requests for data from the 2020 presidential election
As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on...
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund
ABINGDON - The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of The Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help,
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Covered Bridge Park renovations approved
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of a recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park that will be financed by a state grant.
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting donations of nonperishable food this month
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during Hunger Awareness Month is September. The YMCA will have food donation barrels set up in the YMCA Lobby beginning Tuesday, September 6 through the end of month.
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. It takes him only about 18 seconds and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Rocketman: Kingsport native looking forward to rocketing to the moon
Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t well … rocket science. “People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we’re just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Science Hill football
Science Hill proved an inhospitable host Friday night when West Ridge visited Tipton Stadium for a Region 1-6A opener. The Hilltoppers blasted out of the gates on their way to a 49-7 victory.
Recovery Resources celebrates Recovery Month with fundraiser
Recovery Resources is hosting its inaugural fundraising event Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville. Admission is free and the event will include a variety of activities for people of all ages. Money raised will support Recovery Resources in funding housing programs and buses for transportation of program participants.
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
