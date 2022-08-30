Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment

ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.

