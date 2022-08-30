Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
whdh.com
Neighbor saves family from house fire in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night. The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Pedestrian left in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured late Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge, according to police. The police department said officers, along with crews from Cambridge Fire, were called to a parking lot near State Street and Mass. Ave. where a pedestrian was struck sometime before 10 p.m.
whdh.com
Officials: No threat to public after all parties identified in Manchester, NH stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A stabbing death remains under investigation after a body was found by a popular walking trail in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday. The state attorney general announced all parties involved in the death appear to have been identified, after an adult male was found dead by Nutt Pond around 10 a.m.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck and killed outside T station in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person has died after being struck outside a T station in Boston early Thursday morning. Crime scene tape is blocking off Columbus Avenue, Centre Street and Ritchie Street, near the Jackson Square T station. “It’s very sad. I’m terrified every day that my...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
whdh.com
Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
whdh.com
Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
whdh.com
29-year-old man killed by truck in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man has been killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in a Cambridge parking lot, according tot he Middlesex DA and Cambridge Police Commissioner. A preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker of Boston was hit and killed in a parking lot by a man...
whdh.com
NH Officials: Suspect arrested in Manchester stabbing that killed 75-year-old
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities announced they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 75-year-old man dead by a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder after allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife.
whdh.com
Worcester home gutted after evening fire on Blackstone River Road
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday. Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. “Wires started blowing...
whdh.com
State Trooper hurt after driver crashes into cruiser in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police Trooper is hurt after a driver crashed into the trooper’s cruiser on Route 3 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a traffic detail on Route 3 Thursday morning when the incident occurred. The cruiser and the second car are both damaged.
whdh.com
WATCH: Footage shows person help contractor with leg trapped in a platform at Alewife station
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Footage captured the moment a person helped a contractor got her leg trapped between the train and platform Tuesday morning at the Alewife station. MBTA officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station.
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
whdh.com
Person of interest arrested after shooting in Roxbury leaves victim in critical condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a reported midday shooting in Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Officials said first responders were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries. The crime scene expanded several blocks over to Quincy Street.
Comments / 0