Cedartown, GA

Joann Carroll

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
Mrs. Joann Carroll

Mrs. Joann Carroll , age 64, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Joann was born in Rockmart, GA on March 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Billy Joe Akins and the late Betty Ann Garrett Akins.

Mrs. Carroll had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart where she was a graduate of Rockmart High School. Joann enjoyed traveling to the beach with her family and she was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her sister, Sheila Brumbelow, Cedartown; brothers: Bill Akins, Rockmart and Wade Akins, Rockmart; nieces and nephews: Shannon Brumbelow, Brooke Brumbelow, Autumn Akins, William Akins, and Amber Fuqua.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Carroll will be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Joann Carroll.




