FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
nbcboston.com
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
nbcboston.com
Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police
Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
nbcboston.com
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
nbcboston.com
Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
nbcboston.com
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Cambridge Parking Lot
A man who was hit by a truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night has died, police said Friday. Matthew Barker, 29, was hit around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot at State Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene. No charges have...
nbcboston.com
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
nbcboston.com
Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge
The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case. The victim was identified as Thomas Ruffen, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, is accused of running...
nbcboston.com
Body Identified 17 Years After Being Found in Fall River Landfill
A body found in a Fall River, Massachusetts landfill that has gone unnamed for 17 years has been identified as part of an ongoing push to look into cold cases by Bristol County prosecutors. The victim has been identified as Leon Brown, who was 41-years-old when he died and from...
nbcboston.com
Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say
A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said. Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.
nbcboston.com
Wandering Goats Set Off Investigation Into Conditions at Mass. Dog Kennel
A small herd of goats that escaped from their enclosure on Saturday and walked along Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts, led police to a nearby dog kennel where they found about 30 animals in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. The discovery led police to launch a criminal investigation on Monday, when...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After 75-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Pond in Manchester, NH
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 75-year-old to death near a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities announced. Raymond Moore, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Daniel Whitmore's stabbing death near Nutt Pond, according to a press release from Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
nbcboston.com
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
nbcboston.com
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
nbcboston.com
Man Faces Murder Charge in Roxbury Pedestrian Crash
A man is being charged with murder in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash early Thursday morning. The crash around 4:40 a.m. on Centre Street near Columbus Avenue left an unidentified pedestrian dead. It prompted a large police presence and impacted traffic for hours. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office...
nbcboston.com
Teen Charged in Assault on Orange Line Shuttle Driver
A 15-year-old was arraigned Friday on accusations he was among a group of young people who attacked an Orange Line shuttle at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces assault charges.
nbcboston.com
Acton Police Officers Accused of Inappropriate Conduct Resign
Two Acton officers who were accused of misconduct by a former high school student have resigned following disciplinary hearings, the town manager and police chief announced Friday. Investigations into officers Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo after a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they had been the victim...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shuttle Driver Attacked at Jackson Square Station
An Orange Line shuttle driver was attacked by a group of kids at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, MBTA Transit Police confirmed. Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim's condition was not immediately clear. Riders told...
