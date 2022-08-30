Howie Roseman steals C. J. Gardner-Johnson from Saints
Howie Roseman put the cherry on top of a masterful offseason on Tuesday, acquiring defensive back Chauncey "C.J." Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints for some late future draft capital.
Gardner-Johnson is a young, ascending, player with a chip on his shoulder, someone who will fit in perfectly in Philadelphia. The Eagles will reportedly start him at safety.
Eliot Shorr-Parks and James Seltzer reacted to the big trade on an episode of the Go Birds podcast today.
