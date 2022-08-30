ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Howie Roseman steals C. J. Gardner-Johnson from Saints

By 94 Wip Staff
 4 days ago

Howie Roseman put the cherry on top of a masterful offseason on Tuesday, acquiring defensive back Chauncey "C.J." Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints for some late future draft capital.

Gardner-Johnson is a young, ascending, player with a chip on his shoulder, someone who will fit in perfectly in Philadelphia. The Eagles will reportedly start him at safety.

Eliot Shorr-Parks and James Seltzer reacted to the big trade on an episode of the Go Birds podcast today.

Philadelphia, PA
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

