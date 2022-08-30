ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros get "relatively good news" on Justin Verlander

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVqtO_0hbOuxb400

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Astros placed Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL Tuesday after he left Sunday's start with right calf discomfort, but general manager James Click he believes it will be a short-term stay.

"This was relatively good news, is my understanding, Click said. "The fact that there is no muscle fiber disruption indicates a shorter healing time."

An MRI taken Monday revealed fascial disruption, and Click said it would take a 48-72 hours before the team is able to get a clearer timetable on when Verlander can return, but with the damage is to the fascia and not the muscle the team is confident he'll be back sooner rather than later.

Verlander acknowledged things could've been much worse.

"I feel like I kind of dodged a bullet here where the muscle isn't actually involved," Verlander said. "It is the fascia, which I feel I feel pretty fortunate about because I didn't realize how serious even a very minor muscle calf injury can be. If that were to happen, we'd be having a much different conversation."

The injury occurred in the third inning on Sunday when Verlander went to cover first base after Cedric Mullins was caught in a rundown.

"I went to go sprint first and when as soon as I dropped step to go run, I felt a pop right in the middle of my calf," Verlander said. "Initially was like, ok, well, definitely, something's wrong. Let me just walk it off off the field and reassess, and as I was walking off the field, it just started tightening up a little bit more and more and as I was walking through the dugout, I just told (Astros trainer Jeremiah Randall) 'Hey, come Come talk to me down under the tunnel'."

Verlander's first season back from Tommy John Surgery has been stellar. His 1.84 ERA is best in baseball and he's tied with Tony Gonsolin and Kyle Wright with 16 wins, so while he's disappointed to find himself on the injured list, Verlander is hopeful it's a small bump in the road.

"I'm quite optimistic right now, and sometimes these things just happen. It was just a freak moment, the game kind of caught me off guard. I reacted and this happened. I'm not gonna sit here and regret it, but if it's only 15 days then I feel like I dodged a bullet."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed

The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Justin Verlander
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
971
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy