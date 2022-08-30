Texans trade DT Ross Blacklock to Minnesota Vikings for sixth-round draft pick: report

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are moving on from former second-round pick Ross Blacklock by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Houston sends the former TCU defensive tackle and a seventh-round pick in exchange for Minnesota's sixth.

This move comes about an hour before NFL teams have to cut their active rosters down to 53 players. Blacklock had been dealing with an injury that kept him out of practice and the Texans' final preseason game last week.

Blacklock had not performed at a particularly high level since being drafted 40th overall in 2020. The pick was Houston's first that year, having traded away their first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The pick used on Blacklock was also part of the infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade earlier that spring, which also brought David Johnson to the Texans.

Now, neither player who could have been considered the centerpiece of the Hopkins trade remains with the team.

In his first two seasons, recorded three tackles for loss, including two sacks last season. He played in 29 games, starting in just three.

