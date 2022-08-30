ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

#Iraqi People#Sadr#Shiite
Business Insider

Russian oil oligarch dies 6 months after his firm criticized the Ukraine war. State media says he fell out of a hospital window.

A Russian energy oligarch whose company criticized the Ukraine war has died in suspicious circumstances. State media said Ravik Maganov fell through a hospital window, suggesting it was a suicide. Maganov is the latest in a string of untimely or unexplained deaths in Russian energy magnates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

"There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history," former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Business Insider

At Pennsylvania rally, Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' after 'vicious, hateful, and divisive' speech condemning MAGA ideology

Trump condemned Biden during his first rally since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. Trump called Biden's speech condemning MAGA supporters the "most vicious, hateful and divisive" speech. Other Republicans have rebuked Biden's comments, calling them "divisive."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

