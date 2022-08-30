ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs cut WR/special teams contributor in surprise move

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgMhb_0hbOuUC700

(610 Sports) – In an effort to get to the 53-man roster limit prior to today's 3:00 pm deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly cut the receiver with the second-most yards this preseason behind Justin Watson.

According to KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs have released WR Daurice Fountain. Fountain spent the 2021 NFL season on the practice squad in Kansas City and was a call-up to the 53-man roster twice in the playoffs due to his special teams ability.

Fountain, who had a very nice preseason, looked to be in a groove offensively and still had a role on special teams. The team will likely look to bring him back on the practice squad, should he fail to catch on with another team.

With a plethora of pass catching talent in training camp, it was widely speculated that the Chiefs would go with six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, but the release of Fountain and Josh Gordon, it looks most likely the team will be going with just five (Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Valdes-Scantling, Moore and Watson) heading into the regular-season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy