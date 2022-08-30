Chiefs cut WR/special teams contributor in surprise move

(610 Sports) – In an effort to get to the 53-man roster limit prior to today's 3:00 pm deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly cut the receiver with the second-most yards this preseason behind Justin Watson.

According to KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs have released WR Daurice Fountain. Fountain spent the 2021 NFL season on the practice squad in Kansas City and was a call-up to the 53-man roster twice in the playoffs due to his special teams ability.

Fountain, who had a very nice preseason, looked to be in a groove offensively and still had a role on special teams. The team will likely look to bring him back on the practice squad, should he fail to catch on with another team.

With a plethora of pass catching talent in training camp, it was widely speculated that the Chiefs would go with six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, but the release of Fountain and Josh Gordon, it looks most likely the team will be going with just five (Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Valdes-Scantling, Moore and Watson) heading into the regular-season.