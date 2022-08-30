Northwest Oregon Conference football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year
By Mike Wilson | Photo by Leon Neuschwander
Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Northwest Oregon Conference football in 2022
League preview, predicted standings
—
Offensive player of the year: Tyler Konold, Canby
Defensive player of the year: Braden Snoderly, Canby
Lineman of the year: Jace Eveland, Putnam
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Wilsonville’s starter (Kallen Gutridge, jr., or Mark Wiepert, soph.)
RB: Tyler Konold, jr., Canby
RB: Shaw Burns, sr., Hood River Valley
WR: Alisjah Tucker, sr., Southridge
WR: Nahum Chavez, sr., Hillsboro
WR: Cooper Hiday, sr., Wilsonville
TE: Preston Doran, jr., Hillsboro
OL: Jace Eveland, soph., Putnam
OL: Malcolm I'aulualo, jr., Hood River Valley
OL: Toby Bagley, sr., Putnam
OL: Trae Allen, sr., Centennial
OL: Carter Bennett, soph., Forest Grove
Defense
DL: Ethan Sanft, sr., Southridge
DL: Oaklund Selfors, sr., Putnam
DL: Ryder McElroy, sr., Wilsonville
DL: Noah Hernandez, sr., Forest Grove
LB: Braden Snoderly, sr., Canby
LB: Jackson Powell, sr., Southridge
LB: Brennan Martin, sr., Wilsonville
LB: Davis Hagen, sr., Canby
DB: Alisjah Tucker, sr., Southridge
DB: Tyler Creswick, jr., Putnam
DB: Haiden Taylor, sr., Centennial
DB: Wesley Hur, sr., Wilsonville
—
NWOC predicted standings, 10 questions
