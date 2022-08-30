ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Northwest Oregon Conference football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year

By Mike Wilson
Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Northwest Oregon Conference football in 2022

League preview, predicted standings

Vote for best player in the NWOC

Breaking down every team in the state

Offensive player of the year: Tyler Konold, Canby

Defensive player of the year: Braden Snoderly, Canby

Lineman of the year: Jace Eveland, Putnam

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Wilsonville’s starter (Kallen Gutridge, jr., or Mark Wiepert, soph.)

RB: Tyler Konold, jr., Canby

RB: Shaw Burns, sr., Hood River Valley

WR: Alisjah Tucker, sr., Southridge

WR: Nahum Chavez, sr., Hillsboro

WR: Cooper Hiday, sr., Wilsonville

TE: Preston Doran, jr., Hillsboro

OL: Jace Eveland, soph., Putnam

OL: Malcolm I'aulualo, jr., Hood River Valley

OL: Toby Bagley, sr., Putnam

OL: Trae Allen, sr., Centennial

OL: Carter Bennett, soph., Forest Grove

Defense

DL: Ethan Sanft, sr., Southridge

DL: Oaklund Selfors, sr., Putnam

DL: Ryder McElroy, sr., Wilsonville

DL: Noah Hernandez, sr., Forest Grove

LB: Braden Snoderly, sr., Canby

LB: Jackson Powell, sr., Southridge

LB: Brennan Martin, sr., Wilsonville

LB: Davis Hagen, sr., Canby

DB: Alisjah Tucker, sr., Southridge

DB: Tyler Creswick, jr., Putnam

DB: Haiden Taylor, sr., Centennial

DB: Wesley Hur, sr., Wilsonville

NWOC predicted standings, 10 questions

Vote: Who is the best player in the NWOC?

Players to watch, outlook for every team

