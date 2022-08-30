ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on 10 Freeway [Fontana, CA]

The fatal incident happened around 5:01 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Interstate 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan hit a female pedestrian walking who was walking on the highway. Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after and transported the injured woman to...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1

A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Woman found dead inside Riverside home

Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mother sought in alleged abduction of 3-day-old infant in Lancaster

A 25-year-old woman is being sought for allegedly abducting her 3-day-old son from a Lancaster hospital. An immediate removal order had been issued to take the child, Jack Evans, from Alexus Simpson but Simpson fled the hospital with the boy before the removal occurred, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
onscene.tv

Multiple Extricated In Major Injury Crash | Riverside

09.01.2022 | 7:03 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Police responded to an injury traffic collision with multiple injured patients, including children. When they arrived they requested 5 AMR units with patients with moderate to major injuries and at least 2 patients required extrication. Multiple extra engine companies were requested. At least 5 patients were transported. Their condition is not known at this time but at least 2 were critical. RPD Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene and assuming the investigation. The ages of those transported is unknown. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The area will remain closed while police investigate. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
L.A. Weekly

Enrique Meza Killed in Car Crash on Highway 395 [Adelanto, CA]

Red Light Runner causes Accident near Chamberlaine Way, One Pronounced Dead. The fatal accident happened around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way, according to the police. Furthermore, according to the report, a northbound white Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Apolinar Lopez ran past a...
ADELANTO, CA
vvng.com

Woman arrested after riding a stolen ATV recklessly in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Victorville woman was arrested after deputies responded to a reckless OHV driver in Apple Valley. It happened on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, just before noon, on Apple Valley Road near Yucca Loma Road. Deputy Umphlett with the Apple Valley Police Department contacted...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen runs away from home after family argument

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center

An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA

