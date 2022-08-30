09.01.2022 | 7:03 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Police responded to an injury traffic collision with multiple injured patients, including children. When they arrived they requested 5 AMR units with patients with moderate to major injuries and at least 2 patients required extrication. Multiple extra engine companies were requested. At least 5 patients were transported. Their condition is not known at this time but at least 2 were critical. RPD Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene and assuming the investigation. The ages of those transported is unknown. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The area will remain closed while police investigate. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

