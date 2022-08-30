Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on 10 Freeway [Fontana, CA]
The fatal incident happened around 5:01 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Interstate 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan hit a female pedestrian walking who was walking on the highway. Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after and transported the injured woman to...
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fontana Herald News
Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1
A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Woman found dead inside Riverside home
Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
Mother sought in alleged abduction of 3-day-old infant in Lancaster
A 25-year-old woman is being sought for allegedly abducting her 3-day-old son from a Lancaster hospital. An immediate removal order had been issued to take the child, Jack Evans, from Alexus Simpson but Simpson fled the hospital with the boy before the removal occurred, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
onscene.tv
Multiple Extricated In Major Injury Crash | Riverside
09.01.2022 | 7:03 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Police responded to an injury traffic collision with multiple injured patients, including children. When they arrived they requested 5 AMR units with patients with moderate to major injuries and at least 2 patients required extrication. Multiple extra engine companies were requested. At least 5 patients were transported. Their condition is not known at this time but at least 2 were critical. RPD Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene and assuming the investigation. The ages of those transported is unknown. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The area will remain closed while police investigate. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Meza Killed in Car Crash on Highway 395 [Adelanto, CA]
Red Light Runner causes Accident near Chamberlaine Way, One Pronounced Dead. The fatal accident happened around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way, according to the police. Furthermore, according to the report, a northbound white Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Apolinar Lopez ran past a...
vvng.com
Woman arrested after riding a stolen ATV recklessly in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Victorville woman was arrested after deputies responded to a reckless OHV driver in Apple Valley. It happened on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, just before noon, on Apple Valley Road near Yucca Loma Road. Deputy Umphlett with the Apple Valley Police Department contacted...
nypressnews.com
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
L.A. Weekly
Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]
Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Bakersfield Now
3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
vvng.com
19-year-old from Phelan arrested after leading police on a 67-mile long pursuit
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 19-year-old that led police on a 67-mile-long pursuit was taken into custody in Phelan. It happened on August 29, 2022, at about 1:54 am, when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department attempted to stop a Honda being driven at a high rate of speed, near Main Street and Topaz Avenue.
