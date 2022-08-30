Relaxing. After seeing who attended the star-studded wedding, many J-Lo fans are wondering: where was Marc Anthony during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?. The Pa’llá Voy singer was seen in Miami, Florida, with his fiancé Nadia Ferreira during J-Lo’s nuptials with Ben Affleck. Marc and J-Lo were married from 2004 to 2014. They have twins together: Emme and Maximilian, 14. The twins attended the second wedding while only Emme attended Ben and J-Lo’s first wedding in Las Vegas. Nadia posted a picture of herself on Instagram on August 20, 2022, when the ceremony was taking place. It’s unclear whether the “On the Floor” singer’s ex-husband was invited to the wedding. Meanwhile, TMZ also posted a photo where Marc was saluting the paparazzi in Miami.

