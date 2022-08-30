Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: With No. 11 Camas, it's always about showing grit and finding a way in 4A GSHL
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Camas Papermakers of the 4A Greater St. Helens League - the No. 11 team in our countdown:
2021 IN REVIEW
7-5 in 4A/3A GSL (first place); lost to Kamiakin in Class 4A quarterfinals.
COACH’S RESUMÉ
- Jack Hathaway, second season.
- Overall record: 7-5.
- Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Jack Hathaway (spread). Defense – Dan Kielty (4-3).
NOTABLE DEPARTURES
OL Tyson Jacobson
LB Luke Jamison
LB Jairus Phillips
RB Jon Schultz
OL Gehrig Seuferling
DB Mark Thorkelson
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense – 5. Defense – 5.
TOP PLAYERS
WR/DB Zach Blair, 5-11, 170, sr.
QB Taylor Ioane, 5-10, 170, sr.
OL Carson Osmus, 6-6, 275, jr.
DB Brad Prouse, 5-11, 175, sr.
LB Sam Speer, 6-2, 205, sr.
TE Sam Stark, 6-0, 180, sr.
DB Trenton Swanson, 6-1, 185, jr.
DL Holt Williams, 6-4, 220, sr.
THREE TO SEE
Zach Blair, wide receiver
Pass or run game, Oregon State baseball commit will be offense's No. 1 playmaker.
Taylor Ioane, quarterback
Offense benefits from having returning starter who can flick 40-yard passes with ease.
Holt Williams, defensive end
One of region's best multi-sport athletes is team's only returning all-GSHL first teamer.
SEASON OUTLOOK
Maybe if somebody else was in Jack Hathaway's position, panic would have set in.
The former Camas assistant found out that former longtime coach Jon Eagle was leaving for the college ranks right after the pandemic-delayed spring-of-2021 season - and that it was his turn to lead the storied program.
And after enduring a brutal schedule against Oregon powerhouses last fall - and the Papermakers starting 0-4 - to begin his tenure, Hathaway did the one thing others might not have.
He remained calm.
The battle-tested Papermakers rebounded to win the 4A GSHL and make their usual run into November in the WIAA playoffs.
"We ended up staying the course knowing it was a process," Hathaway said. "Just because we lost a lot of close games, or had a record of 0-4 didn't mean we weren't a good football team."
Indeed.
Hathaway now has an entire offseason under his belt leading the way, and turnout numbers are up - and the outlook is still promising.
For starters, he has a blossoming offensive line, mostly junior, as a starting point. Taylor Ioane is back as a returning starting quarterback. And Zach Blair is one of the league's best playmakers at wide receiver.
"(Blair) has been great," Hathaway said. "He's been really good in the secondary, and has been explosive on offense. There is plenty of speed with him."
The biggest losses come in the linebacking corps with Luke Jamison and Jairus Phillips - co-4A GSHL players of the year in 2021 - graduating.
Hathaway singled out senior Sam Speer, who saw plenty of playing time with that duo last fall, as the leader of the revamped crew.
"He was an all-league player for us, too," Hathaway said.
There is a lot of support on the defense's back end with the safety duo of Trenton Swanson and Brad Prouse, whom Hathaway dubbed "one of the hardest workers I've ever seen," and Blair at cornerback.
2022 SCHEDULE
- Sept. 2 at Yelm
- Sept. 9 vs. Glacier Peak
- Sept. 17 at Lincoln of Tacoma
- Sept. 23 vs. Kelso
- Sept. 30 at Kamiak
- Oct. 7 at Evergreen of Vancouver
- Oct. 14 at Skyview
- Oct. 21 vs. Union
- Oct. 28 vs. Battle Ground
