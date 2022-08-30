ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

With school improvements, Holy Family sees enrollment boost, robust middle school

New facilities at Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette are nearing completion, Principal Rogers Griffin said Thursday, but fundraising continues at "The Little School that Could." Among most recent improvements at the historically Black school is construction of a new building with eight classrooms for fifth through eighth grade. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Scott, LA
theadvocate.com

After 2nd violent act in 3 weeks, BREC vows to keep its parks safe

After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Building#Highschool#Acadiana High School
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown

One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
theadvocate.com

New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health

--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Expungement, filed on same day as rehab return, calls into question Guillory's private legal work

On the day he returned from a 21-day rehab program, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed expungement paperwork for a private legal client. On Aug. 11, Guillory submitted a motion for expungement to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office seeking to clear the record of a 33-year-old Youngsville woman. An expungement removes a specific arrest or conviction from a person’s criminal record, and seals documentation related to the case to the public, according to the American Bar Association.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'

Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

DEMCO launches $30 million dispute with Cleco over alleged coal plant overages

DEMCO, the Greenwell Springs electric cooperative, is launching a legal fight against its power provider, Cleco, over $30 million in purportedly excessive costs from overpriced electricity generated at the shuttered Dolet Hills Power Station in northwest Louisiana. Randy Pierce, DEMCO’s CEO and general manager, said an audit by the co-op...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy