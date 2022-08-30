Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Livonia High School closes Friday, cancels football game after fight causes hospitalization
A Pointe Coupee Parish high school canceled its football game hours before it was scheduled to start Friday after a fight left one student hospitalized. Livonia High School entered a partial lockdown Thursday morning after a fight broke out among several students in a classroom, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion.
theadvocate.com
With school improvements, Holy Family sees enrollment boost, robust middle school
New facilities at Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette are nearing completion, Principal Rogers Griffin said Thursday, but fundraising continues at "The Little School that Could." Among most recent improvements at the historically Black school is construction of a new building with eight classrooms for fifth through eighth grade. The...
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Parc de Oaks food truck park to offer Lafayette's north side more dining, entertainment
Christopher Amos has long wanted more diverse dining and entertainment options on Lafayette's north side. Amos, who owns a landscaping business, decided to create the change he wants in his community by opening a food truck park. "Like many, I've found a lack of things to do on this side...
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
theadvocate.com
After 2nd violent act in 3 weeks, BREC vows to keep its parks safe
After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
theadvocate.com
Loss to Oklahoma power gives Scotlandville parameters for Week 2 showdown with Karr
Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider. Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Oklahoma, at Shreveport’s Battle...
theadvocate.com
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
theadvocate.com
Expungement, filed on same day as rehab return, calls into question Guillory's private legal work
On the day he returned from a 21-day rehab program, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed expungement paperwork for a private legal client. On Aug. 11, Guillory submitted a motion for expungement to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office seeking to clear the record of a 33-year-old Youngsville woman. An expungement removes a specific arrest or conviction from a person’s criminal record, and seals documentation related to the case to the public, according to the American Bar Association.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Redemptorist, Southern Lab star, former Family Christian coach claim head hoops jobs
Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
theadvocate.com
Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'
Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
theadvocate.com
DEMCO launches $30 million dispute with Cleco over alleged coal plant overages
DEMCO, the Greenwell Springs electric cooperative, is launching a legal fight against its power provider, Cleco, over $30 million in purportedly excessive costs from overpriced electricity generated at the shuttered Dolet Hills Power Station in northwest Louisiana. Randy Pierce, DEMCO’s CEO and general manager, said an audit by the co-op...
Comments / 0