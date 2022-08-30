Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO