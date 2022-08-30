ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)

September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
westcentralsbest.com

CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
MANSFIELD, LA
K945

Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of. Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be. assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift. patrol for many years....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

