KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
Bossier Police Sergeant Held Without Bond In Federal Investigation
After a weekend raid at the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Hall, Police Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. Now it appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future. During the weekend raid, federal agents...
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)
September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
westcentralsbest.com
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
KTAL
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
KTAL
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex, multi-day crime spree
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KTAL
Unlocked doors provide opportunity for youth in Bosssier City facility to runaway
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Unlocked doors and few consequences, if any, are giving youth housed in a Bossier City center a prime opportunity to walk out the door with no resistance from staff. In August, at least three teens reportedly ran away from youth shelters in Bossier City....
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
KTAL
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
KTBS
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
KSLA
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN
Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of. Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be. assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift. patrol for many years....
