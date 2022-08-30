Read full article on original website
Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19
The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
Collier’s planning commission discussing medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana dispensaries could open near you. Collier County is discussing whether to allow them to operate in the unincorporated areas of the county. It is legal in the State of Florida to have these dispensaries but Collier County has not allowed them. That could change, but it will...
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
Antibody testing shows COVID-19 protection
Just this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized a new COVID-19 booster. This one is aimed directly at the omicron variant. After getting a series of shots, people may be wondering whether they need this one in order to stay protected. Chances are many are wondering about their COVID defenses...
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
Island Park residents say more needs to be done to prevent Ten Mile Canal flooding
Five years ago, people living in Island Park in south Fort Myers had to deal with flooding after days of rainfall. Some areas logged about 30 feet of rain before Hurricane Irma hit, making things worse. Fast forward to 2022, the county has dredged part of Ten Mile Canal to...
DeSoto County High School student arrested for social media threat
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a student for making a threat against the DeSoto County High School on social media. Deputies say they received a call on Thursday about a possible threat to the school and began investigating immediately. The Sheriff’s Office says the threat...
Trial delayed for defendant in police officer’s death, new attorney assigned to case
The trial for a man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer has been delayed. Jury selection was supposed to start on Tuesday for Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, but judge Robert Branning has granted a last-minute request to remove Desmaret’s attorneys. Instead,...
Judge discusses attorneys motion to withdraw from case for man accused of killing FMPD officer
The attorneys for the man accused of killing a Fort Myers Police Officer motion to remove themselves from the case is being discussed. Wisner Desmaret is accused of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018. Desmaret’s attorney is trying to get removed from the case just days before...
Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day
Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
Water washes away road after a car crashes into fire hydrant in Lee County
A car crash into a fire hydrant along Galeana Drive, a service road running parallel to U.S. 41, and caused water to wash away part of the roadway. According to the South Trail Fire Department, the crash happened along the road in front of Dixie Buick in south Fort Myers. The crash on S. Tamiami Trail near Harper Road.
LCEC assures customers there may be some relief in sight for power bills
The cost of living keeps ballooning out of control, and one bill that many people are telling WINK News is causing their wallet to take a hit is their power bill. Recently WINK News told you about the drastic increases some people and businesses have seen. In Cape Coral, one man even filed a petition against LCEC over the recent rate hikes.
Michelle Ashley found not guilty for involvement in Marine Corps veteran murder
Michelle Ashley has been found not guilty of being involved in the murder of a marine 25 years ago. The jury deliberated for close to two hours before reading out that Ashley was not guilty. “I told you I was innocent,” were Ashley’s first words to reporters after hearing the...
Deputy involved in south Fort Myers crash that caused chemical spill
A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy hurt in a crash with a work utility trailer has been released from the hospital. The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Michael G. Rippe Parkways and Briarcliff Road in south Fort Myers. The deputy was transported to the hospital after the...
Scattered Storms for Labor Day Weekend
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
Naples changing water disinfection process through September
Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict
The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
12-year-old arrested, accused of shooting threat at Fort Myers Middle Academy
A 12-year-old girl was arrested at Fort Myers Middle Academy after she threaten to have her brother shoot the school up because she was hit with a paper airplane. On August 30, a Fort Myers Police Department dispatch received a call regarding a school threat. Note from the call said...
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed
The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
