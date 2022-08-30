ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19

The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Antibody testing shows COVID-19 protection

Just this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized a new COVID-19 booster. This one is aimed directly at the omicron variant. After getting a series of shots, people may be wondering whether they need this one in order to stay protected. Chances are many are wondering about their COVID defenses...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County High School student arrested for social media threat

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a student for making a threat against the DeSoto County High School on social media. Deputies say they received a call on Thursday about a possible threat to the school and began investigating immediately. The Sheriff’s Office says the threat...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Updated COVID-19 booster to be available in SWFL after Labor Day

Updated COVID-19 booster shots, tailored to the most widespread virus variants, will be available within days. The BA.5 variant of the omicron strain is dominant, and shots will help protect you as we head into the fall. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the vaccine will be outdated if the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water washes away road after a car crashes into fire hydrant in Lee County

A car crash into a fire hydrant along Galeana Drive, a service road running parallel to U.S. 41, and caused water to wash away part of the roadway. According to the South Trail Fire Department, the crash happened along the road in front of Dixie Buick in south Fort Myers. The crash on S. Tamiami Trail near Harper Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC assures customers there may be some relief in sight for power bills

The cost of living keeps ballooning out of control, and one bill that many people are telling WINK News is causing their wallet to take a hit is their power bill. Recently WINK News told you about the drastic increases some people and businesses have seen. In Cape Coral, one man even filed a petition against LCEC over the recent rate hikes.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Scattered Storms for Labor Day Weekend

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples changing water disinfection process through September

Naples residents may notice their tap water tastes a little different on Thursday, as the city is changing its water disinfection process. Those of you on kidney dialysis will need to contact your supplier or a physician to install proper filtering devices if needed. The same goes for those with fish tanks; officials say to visit a pet store for pre-treatment of the water to avoid any problems with the chlorine.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed

The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
FORT MYERS, FL

