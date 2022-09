On Sep. 3, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football opened up the 2022 regular season slate with a commanding win over head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas got a 52-10 win over ULM in the opener this weekend that saw this team control the game every step of the way at home under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO