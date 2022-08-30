In Worcester state Senate race, PAC focuses on Donna Colorio, who would become Worcester mayor if Joseph Petty wins

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
New WCVB/UMass Amherst poll reveals favorites in primary races with election days away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts state primary election is just five days away and a new poll from WCVB's partners at UMass Amherst reveals who is favored in some of the key races. In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, a survey of 500 voters found Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll...
‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Thursday
Three $100,000 prizes were the largest lottery prizes won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. One of the tickets was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Market Basket in Billerica. The other two tickets were from the game “Millions.” One of the tickets was sold...
Former Springfield official Kevin Kennedy has died
The City of Springfield's former Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy has died.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $12,000 winning tickets sold in Auburn Friday
Three $10,000 plus winning tickets were won or claimed in Massachusetts Friday. One of the prizes, $15,000 from a Keno game, was won in Dorchester at Four Provinces Market. Two $12,102 prizes were from “The Numbers Game.” Both winning tickets were sold at Gateway Food Shops in Auburn.
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’ backs state ballot question one
A group called 'Fair Share for Massachusetts', which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield -- hoping to get their point across
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Amherst; 2 $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery winners also announced
Although there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday, one Massachusetts lottery player walked away with the $1 million prize. The ticket was sold at Neighbor Food Dairy Mart in Amherst, which is located at 324 College St. It was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Wednesday. There were also...
City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
Springfield College freshmen provide community service during orientation weekend
SPRINGFIELD — More than 700 Springfield College students, mostly incoming freshmen, fanned- out across the city Saturday to help local non-profits, churches and older residents with projects that needed a little extra help. Students, including some faculty and staff members, worked at 32 sites around the city and helped...
Health officials announce 2nd human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year
The second human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year was announced Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a male in his 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area that was already known to be at “moderate risk.”. The...
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Boston Red Sox to option Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester with Triston Casas being promoted (report)
BOSTON — The Red Sox reportedly will option Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the active roster for first base prospect Triston Casas who will be promoted Sunday. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo was the first to report Casas’ promotion. The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reported Dalbec will...
