Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
KNOE TV8
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First responders in Ouachita Parish offered tips to families on how to properly install car seats for children Saturday morning. West Monroe fire and police departments teamed up to host a ‘Free Child Safety Seat Installation’ event at The Assembly West Monroe on Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m.
City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
KNOE TV8
Adopt a Pet: Tut - clipped version
Ouachita Parish Public Library is encouraging sign-ups for library cards. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Ruston Water Utilities Department scheduled to make repairs to a water main
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to City of Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, the City of Ruston Water Utilities Department will be making repairs to a water main on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The following streets will be without water from 8 AM to 2PM: 2500-3600 North Trenton Street Llanfair Drive Frazier Road Little River Road […]
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Activities abound in downtown Ruston
Fall is approaching, and many are ready to welcome cooler days, changing leaves, and all things pumpkin. Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Loyal Blue Weekends will kick off with Louisiana Tech’s first home game against Stephen F. Austin. A pep rally in railroad park on Friday will get everyone pumped for Saturday’s game.
KNOE TV8
Nutritionist highlights foods that can improve vision
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are ways you can improve your vision through food. Nutritionist Jen Avis says cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment. In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, Avis went over some foods that help improve vision. Avis says women tend to get cataracts more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Get ebooks, e-audio books, online tutoring with Ouachita Parish Public Library card
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sept. 1 kicks off National Library Card Sign-up Month and, of course, the Ouachita Parish Public Library is inviting people to take part. To sign up for your free library card, be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. such as a driver’s license. You’ll also need a piece of mail with your address on it, to verify where you live. If you do not live in the area, you must also bring proof of employment such as a paycheck stub. Anyone under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian register for them.
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
NBC 10 News Today: Sam’s Club Raising Membership Fees
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sam’s Club has announced a change in membership fees. According to reports, the fees are increasing from $45 to $50. For more information about the fee increase, be sure to watch the video above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
City met with clergy members to discuss future of Downtown Monroe
Watch these highlights of the first week of local football. Watch these highlight reels from week 1 of Friday Night Blitz!
KNOE TV8
FDA restriction changes increase Lifeshare blood donations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - FDA regulations that were restricting people who have traveled to Europe from donating blood have changed based on new scientific information. The restrictions were in place due to the danger of mad cow disease and malaria transferring to blood-donation recipients, but new data shows that after three months post-return, those who traveled to Europe can donate blood if they have no symptoms of the two diseases because the contaminants will have dissipated by that time.
sandiegotroubadour.com
RON STEVEN HOUSTON: The Streets of West Monroe
The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
KNOE TV8
Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
KSLA
Fully deaf cake decorator moving toward her dream with new job at Ruston Groceries
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Ruston grocery store has hired a woman who is fully deaf as its cake decorator, helping her take a step toward her lifelong dream. Tanisha “NeNe” Vernon-Vergara started her new job at Ruston Groceries early in August 2022. NeNe received on-the-job training with a training coach through a partnership between the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge and a local supermarket when she was a senior in high school. The Louisiana School for the Deaf is also where she met her husband, Josh Vergara, who is hard of hearing.
Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
KNOE TV8
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.
Comments / 0