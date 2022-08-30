MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sept. 1 kicks off National Library Card Sign-up Month and, of course, the Ouachita Parish Public Library is inviting people to take part. To sign up for your free library card, be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. such as a driver’s license. You’ll also need a piece of mail with your address on it, to verify where you live. If you do not live in the area, you must also bring proof of employment such as a paycheck stub. Anyone under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian register for them.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO