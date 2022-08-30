Relief money is still available for Camden County renters at risk of losing their homes or facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has already distributed $33 million since the beginning of the pandemic, and that’s helped some 5,000 county residents stay in their homes. Another $2.2 million still remains in the program, including an extra $200,000 from some other communities which couldn’t distribute the money.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 MINUTES AGO