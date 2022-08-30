Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bucks County updates rent relief program, for previous and new applicants
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New financial relief is available for some Bucks County renters. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA)...
COVID-19 rental assistance still available for Camden County residents
Relief money is still available for Camden County renters at risk of losing their homes or facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has already distributed $33 million since the beginning of the pandemic, and that’s helped some 5,000 county residents stay in their homes. Another $2.2 million still remains in the program, including an extra $200,000 from some other communities which couldn’t distribute the money.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
billypenn.com
Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council
North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
University City Townhomes tenants getting more time to relocate before closure
Residents of a soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia will have at least another month to relocate. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development has again agreed to extend the owner’s annual affordable housing contract. Tenants living in the 70-unit apartment building now have until Oct. 8 to move.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
CBS News
Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training. The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. ‘a Backward State', Philly Mayor Says in Criticism of State Gun Laws
Criticizing the state’s gun laws, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday called Pennsylvania a “backward state” and said its Legislature for the most part doesn’t care about its citizens. Kenney made the comments in response to an NBC10/Telemundo 62 question about his support of stricter gun...
billypenn.com
9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you
Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Philadelphia launches new election website ahead of November midterms
The Philadelphia City Commissioners’ office has launched a new election website to make the process a smoother one for those either voting or running for office. Lisa Deeley, who heads up the commissioners’ office, touted an improved mobile user experience and multi-language capabilities, with website translation available in English, Spanish, and Chinese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch
Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
The abrupt closure of Daroff Charter School in West Philly blindsided parents. Here’s how they’re coping
Growing up, Alisha Flamer attended her local school, Daroff Elementary in West Philadelphia’s Haddington neighborhood. When she had kids of her own, Flamer said enrolling them at Daroff, which had converted to a charter school in 2010, was still the obvious choice. “To me and other parents, it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Violence Prevention Hotline now fully staffed
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. During Wednesday’s bi-monthly Gun Violence Response press briefing, Philadelphia City officials touted some recent improvements to the city’s 211 system. Erica Atwood, the...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft
A Wilmington woman was sentenced this week to 31 months in jail for applying for and taking $246,000 in false claims for federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ana Soto, 41, who formerly lived in Newark, submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. She had applied for as much as $746,000 in small ... Read More
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1