Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

COVID-19 rental assistance still available for Camden County residents

Relief money is still available for Camden County renters at risk of losing their homes or facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has already distributed $33 million since the beginning of the pandemic, and that’s helped some 5,000 county residents stay in their homes. Another $2.2 million still remains in the program, including an extra $200,000 from some other communities which couldn’t distribute the money.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment

(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council

North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jim Kenney
billypenn.com

9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you

Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia launches new election website ahead of November midterms

The Philadelphia City Commissioners’ office has launched a new election website to make the process a smoother one for those either voting or running for office. Lisa Deeley, who heads up the commissioners’ office, touted an improved mobile user experience and multi-language capabilities, with website translation available in English, Spanish, and Chinese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch

Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby

Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Violence Prevention Hotline now fully staffed

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. During Wednesday’s bi-monthly Gun Violence Response press briefing, Philadelphia City officials touted some recent improvements to the city’s 211 system. Erica Atwood, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft

  A Wilmington woman was sentenced this week to 31 months in jail for applying for and taking $246,000 in false claims for federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ana Soto, 41, who formerly lived in Newark, submitted 17 fraudulent  loan applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. She had applied for as much as $746,000 in small ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

