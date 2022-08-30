Read full article on original website
Face Plant
4d ago
Dems are just terrified of Trump!! They're afraid he'll put an end to the 'Swamp Creatures' (on both sides) that are living the 'high life' on the taxpayers. All Americans need to start getting the old timers out of Gov. Term limits should be considered. And Google should be for free speech...Truth Social should be available to all!!!!
Reply(96)
107
I ONLY NEED 11,000 VOTES
4d ago
Everyone with more than two brain cells know that Donnie and his gang of thugs/Family are a clear and present danger to society. PERIOD
Reply(26)
102
Neville Vibes
4d ago
Set up your own Google like network, Donny boy. You got the money and if not. Cult45ers will gladly send you money. Go for it.
Reply(23)
83
