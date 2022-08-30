A Westminster tech leader’s new book explores entrepreneurship’s trials and tribulations

Read full article on original website
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Towson Row's Whole Foods space sells to New York investor for $26.8M
TOWSON, Md. — An out-of-state investor has acquired the new Towson Row Whole Foods market space for $26.8 million. Archive video above: Towson Row to bring more development (June 2013) Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Stan Johnson Co. brokered the recent deal to sell the market portion of a high-rise development at...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Open Gem Presents STOVE GOD COOK$ – 9/6 at the Ottobar
Open Gem presents Stove God Cooks, live at the Ottobar on Tuesday, September 6 at 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Syracuse-bred rapper Stove God Cooks is among the leading voices of hip-hop’s gritty, lyrically-inclined resurgence, earning him critical and fan acclaim. Stove God Cooks has become a fixture on respected tastemakers’ radars. 2020 was a standout year for Cook’s amid an global pandemic he dropped the Roc Marciano produced Roc Marciano Reasonable Drought becoming an instant classic. He followed that with co-collaborating on Westside Gunn’s “Flygod Is An Awesome God 2” project. Cooks’ sound meshes modern and nostalgic sounds that serves as a generational bridge from the golden era of hip hop to today. This couldn’t be more evident with Billboard’s naming Stove God one of the top-15 Hip-Hop and R&B artists-to-watch.
'Bounce The Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills during its inaugural tour
Get ready to Jump for Joy! 'Bounce the Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills beginning on Saturday, September 3rd
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine
We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Maryland Cycling Classic, Baltimore Comedy Festival, Catacomb Tour and more.
Grab your bike or grab a seat to watch the first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic this weekend. The race is Sunday, but there will be cycling events throughout the weekend. Also, stop by one of the many venues across Charm City that are hosting comedy shows as part of the Baltimore Comedy Festival.
Pa. ghost tour nominated among the best in the U.S.
Johlene “Spooky” Riley of Gettysburg Ghost Tours leads a ghost walk. With its “Back from the Dead” tour guides and sites like “No Man’s Land,” Gettysburg Ghost Tours has been nominated for the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Ghost Tours in America by a panel of experts and editors at USA TODAY’s 10Best.
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
CBS News
Baltimore County baker Jason Hisley to compete in Food Network competition
BALTIMORE -- A high-profile local baker is off to yet another competition on the Food Network. Jason Hisley, owner of Cake by Jason in Timonium, will star in "The Big Bake" show set to air in September. In 2019, Hisley came out on top of the network's"Holiday Wars" dessert baking...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Professional cyclist surprises 50 Baltimore students with bicycles to kick off Maryland Cycling Classic weekend
As Baltimore gears up for the Maryland Cycling Classic this weekend, UnitedHealthcare and current national road cycling champion Kyle Murphy partnered to give 50 city students a gift that could possibly inspire the next generation of cyclists. To kick off the international one-day pro cycling race, Murphy took part in...
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Annabel Lee for sale, Lexington Market Plaza opening, crab soup cookoff at Fleet Week and more
With school back in session and summer winding down, this week marks a transition time in the Baltimore restaurant world, including openings, closings and vacations – plus a handful events serving as a kickoff to a fun, food-filled fall. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:
themunchonline.com
23 Pierside Dr, Unit 111
Lovely 1 BR Condo at Pierside at Harborview in Federal Hill Area. Waterfront. - Enjoy the best of downtown living. Steps to the Waterfront Promenade with fantastic view of downtown cityscape perfect for strolling and running. Ready to move in. Updated 1 Bedroom Garden Condo in a full service building with an array of luxury amenities - one assigned garage parking space, 24/7 Front desk concierge, gated garage, walking/jogging paths with Inner Harbor, city and marina views, 2 fitness centers, pool, social lounge, conference room, business center, secure building! Excellent location near retail and grocery shopping, restaurants, nightlife. Convenient to Light Rail, MARC train. 9 miles to BWI Airport!
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn
This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Sabrina Tapp-Harper makes history as City's first ever female Assistant Sheriff
Sabrina Tapp-Harper has been promoted to Assistant Sheriff of Baltimore City, becoming the highest ranking woman in agency history.
realtormarney.com
Towson Fall Festival 2022
Towson Fall Festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm. The Towson Fall Festival is an event showcasing performances by two local bands, That’s What She Said and Doc Marten & the Flannels, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Here are the details from the Towson Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook event page.
CNET
Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge
Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
