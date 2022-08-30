A Westminster tech leader’s new book explores entrepreneurship’s trials and tribulations

Open Gem presents Stove God Cooks, live at the Ottobar on Tuesday, September 6 at 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Syracuse-bred rapper Stove God Cooks is among the leading voices of hip-hop’s gritty, lyrically-inclined resurgence, earning him critical and fan acclaim. Stove God Cooks has become a fixture on respected tastemakers’ radars. 2020 was a standout year for Cook’s amid an global pandemic he dropped the Roc Marciano produced Roc Marciano Reasonable Drought becoming an instant classic. He followed that with co-collaborating on Westside Gunn’s “Flygod Is An Awesome God 2” project. Cooks’ sound meshes modern and nostalgic sounds that serves as a generational bridge from the golden era of hip hop to today. This couldn’t be more evident with Billboard’s naming Stove God one of the top-15 Hip-Hop and R&B artists-to-watch.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO