Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
NECN
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
NECN
Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston
A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building in the Massachusetts neighborhood. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after Massachusetts dog found with second-degree burns
NORWOOD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and animal welfare officials are looking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have caused second-degree burns to a dog. In a joint statement from the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Norwood Police, a one-year-old mixed-breed dog, now named Annie, is currently in their care after being found as a stray along Route 1 in Norwood. She had a leash and collar, but no tags or microchip.
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
NECN
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
Two teens racing caused rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. — Two cars racing each other caused a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Officers responded to Old Derry Road just after 12 p.m. on Thursday for reports of the crash. Police said a BMW 3 was driving on the wrong side of Old Derry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency crews evacuating Tewksbury neighborhood due to ‘hazardous condition’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to a “hazardous condition” that has resulted in a large emergency response. In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”. All residents in the...
NECN
Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge
The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case. The victim was identified as Thomas Ruffen, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, is accused of running...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
manchesterinklink.com
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ but neighbors say a man died after being stabbed
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was found dead on the trail at Nutts Pond Friday morning and while authorities described it as a “suspicious death,” a resident said he was stabbed to death. Evelyn Diaz, 42, who lives at The Village at Beech Hill directly across from...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
Comments / 0