CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO