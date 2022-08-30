Read full article on original website
Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
Escambia County seeks Contractor Competency Board volunteers amid calls for change
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is looking for volunteers to serve on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board. The search for volunteers comes amidst several requests to county commissioners to make changes to the way the Contractor Competency Board operates. Interested applicants will need...
'The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears' coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A haunted attraction beloved by many Northwest Floridians is returning to Fort Walton Beach. "The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears is being held this year at the Santa Rosa Mall. Alex and Andrew Wentz have been hosting the haunted attraction for 10 years. "So the...
Meet the Blue Angels during September Gallery Night in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "Celebrate the Blue Angels!" has been announced as this month's Gallery Night theme in Downtown Pensacola. This month, Gallery Night will be held on Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Blue...
2022 Gulf Coast Summer Fest: Jazz Edition in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Gulf Coast Summer Fest: Jazz Edition" is Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival features musicians from across the country, including Grammy-award winning saxophonist Boney James.
Winn-Dixie offers $20 in free groceries to customers who get COVID-19 booster shot
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies are offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers who receive a Moderna bivalent vaccine along with their flu shot. In accordance with the CDC and FDA, Winn-Dixie is now administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select pharmacies, which includes the location on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
Pensacola moves to only seated e-scooters, removes stand-up scooters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.
2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show set for November at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. --- The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will close the 2022 season at the Homecoming Air Show on board Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s air show will celebrate the theme: 100 Years of Carrier Aviation. In March...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a vehicle fire following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County on Friday. It happened at Highway 123 and Highway 85 south near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Video by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows firefighters battling a fully engulfed vehicle. Deputies say...
Family wants answers after 5-year-old goes missing at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A family is making claims against Montclair Elementary Friday night, after their 5-year-old went missing for almost two hours. Brenda Thomas is the grandmother of the student. Thomas says she picks up her grandchild from school everyday. But on Friday, she was no where to be...
'We can get rid of all of them': Commissioner speaks on Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The fallout over alleged contractor fraud cases in Escambia County -- resulting in one arrest so far -- continues to unfold. Channel 3 has investigated several complaints about Pensacola Contractor Matthew Banks where he is accused of taking money for jobs he never finished or even started.
Escambia County woman rescues stolen kitten after finding it in her front yard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen kitten was reunited with their owner Wednesday night after a good Samaritan who saw the animal in the front yard of her Escambia County home and was able to bring it to safety. The good Samaritan, who wished to remain anonymous, says she spotted...
Britney Spears' luxury Destin condo listed for $2M
DESTIN, Fla. -- A luxury condo in Destin currently owned by Britney Spears has gone up for sale. The condo was purchased by the superstar back in 2001 for around $920,000, according to realtor.com. The property is now listed for $2 million. The condo features three bedrooms, over 3,600 square-feet...
2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
Circle K hosts fuel day 40-cent per gallon savings event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The well known gas station franchise, Circle K, is hosting a discount fuel day at their pump locations across the country Thursday. The Circle K Fuel Day event will allow its customers to save 40 cents per gallon on gas in certain states in accordance with applicable law.
Escambia County Public Schools, Pensacola Police clarify incident at PHS football game
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to a fight at last week's game, and possible threats about a shooting, changes are being made to football games at Pensacola High School. Two days after saying there was "no credible threat," Escambia County Public Schools is now saying exactly what happened. Channel 3 received...
Escambia County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions until Oct. 31
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering free adoptions for all animals now until Oct. 31. Licensing fees will be waived during this time. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Click here to see...
Okaloosa County woman wins over $2 million on scratch-off ticket
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County woman won over $2,000,000 on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Florida Lottery on Friday announced Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, as the big winner. She hit big on the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a...
