PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO