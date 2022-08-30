ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WEAR

Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2022 Gulf Coast Summer Fest: Jazz Edition in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Gulf Coast Summer Fest: Jazz Edition" is Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival features musicians from across the country, including Grammy-award winning saxophonist Boney James.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Winn-Dixie offers $20 in free groceries to customers who get COVID-19 booster shot

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies are offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers who receive a Moderna bivalent vaccine along with their flu shot. In accordance with the CDC and FDA, Winn-Dixie is now administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select pharmacies, which includes the location on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Pensacola moves to only seated e-scooters, removes stand-up scooters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Vehicle catches fire after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a vehicle fire following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County on Friday. It happened at Highway 123 and Highway 85 south near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Video by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows firefighters battling a fully engulfed vehicle. Deputies say...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Britney Spears' luxury Destin condo listed for $2M

DESTIN, Fla. -- A luxury condo in Destin currently owned by Britney Spears has gone up for sale. The condo was purchased by the superstar back in 2001 for around $920,000, according to realtor.com. The property is now listed for $2 million. The condo features three bedrooms, over 3,600 square-feet...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

2 injured after crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two people are injured after a crash near Scenic Highway in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Scenic Highway and Baywoods Drive. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction as a sedan on Scenic Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol....
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Circle K hosts fuel day 40-cent per gallon savings event

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The well known gas station franchise, Circle K, is hosting a discount fuel day at their pump locations across the country Thursday. The Circle K Fuel Day event will allow its customers to save 40 cents per gallon on gas in certain states in accordance with applicable law.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions until Oct. 31

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering free adoptions for all animals now until Oct. 31. Licensing fees will be waived during this time. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Click here to see...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

