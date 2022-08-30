ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by 'starving' them of energy source

A groundbreaking study at Tel Aviv University effectively eradicated glioblastoma, a highly lethal type of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the outcome using a method they developed based on their discovery of two critical mechanisms in the brain that support tumor growth and survival: one protects cancer cells from the immune system, while the other supplies the energy required for rapid tumor growth. The work found that both mechanisms are controlled by brain cells called astrocytes, and in their absence, the tumor cells die and are eliminated.
Study finds enzyme in the brain is a 'metastat' for body weight

An enzyme found in the brain acts as a major regulator of body weight, Yale researchers have discovered. In a new study, they found that removing the enzyme from neurons in a part of the brain known as the hypothalamus led mice to gain weight and burn less fat. This finding, they say, suggests that the enzyme could be a target for treating metabolic disease.
Early intervention effective in treating neurodevelopmental disorders

A new study suggests that therapeutic interventions to treat neurodevelopmental disorders may be more effective if done during the early stages of brain development. "In order to stop the progression of neurodevelopmental disorders, it is important to identify how and when brain circuits are changing during development. Our study identifies when circuits are altered in addition to how brain circuits are corrected," said the study's senior author Molly Huntsman, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Study identifies key player in T cell 'education'

Vanderbilt researchers have identified a protein that is key to the "education" of immature T cells in the thymus. The findings, reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, could inform therapeutic strategies for enhancing thymic function when desired—such as during aging, recovery from radiation therapy or chemotherapy, or other conditions that reduce T cell output.
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'

A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis

An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
Examining how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
New method could aid Alzheimer's research by predicting risk before symptoms start

Researchers have developed a new method to identify people who are at greater genetic risk of developing Alzheimer's disease before any symptoms appear—which could help speed creation of novel treatments. Manish Paranjpe of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Genetics on September 1.
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing

The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
Project aims to achieve cell-based heart repair

Chronic heart failure—also known as cardiac insufficiency in medicine—is the most common reason for hospital admissions and one of the most frequent causes of death in the western world. In Germany alone, 4 million people suffer from this disease. Often a heart attack precedes heart failure. An international...
Scientists use 'sleep age' to infer long-term health

Numbers tell a story. From your credit score to your age, metrics predict a variety of outcomes, whether it's your likelihood to get a loan or your risk for heart disease. Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have described another telling metric—one that can predict mortality. It's called sleep age. Sleep...
Scientists develop swab test to identify premature skin aging

Experts at Newcastle University have developed a personalized non-invasive test that can reveal if somebody's skin is at risk of aging prematurely. Aspects of lifestyle, including exposure to sunlight, environmental pollution, and poor sleep, can damage skin cells. Initially this harm is invisible to the eye, but the new non-invasive test reveals damage before visible symptoms appear—making the invisible, visible.
Using machine learning to identify undiagnosable cancers

The first step in choosing the appropriate treatment for a cancer patient is to identify their specific type of cancer, including determining the primary site—the organ or part of the body where the cancer begins. In rare cases, the origin of a cancer cannot be determined, even with extensive...
Deep in the bile ducts, researchers explore how cancer arises

A Wilmot Cancer Institute scientist discovered how gene mutations fuel the growth of bile duct cancer, a rare but aggressive type of liver cancer that has been on the rise in the U.S. Aram Hezel, M.D., published the work in Cell Reports this week. The paper is significant because it...
Simple blood test predicts neurotoxic complications of CAR-T cell therapy

Cell-based immunotherapy called CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of several cancers. The treatment uses genetically modified T cells to target and attack certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. While it can eliminate cancer in some patients who would otherwise succumb to the disease, it also comes with the risk of a range of side effects, some of which affect brain function and can be life-threatening.
