ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Several New York hunting seasons start soon

By Jay Petrequin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYGcE_0hbOr1ou00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced open seasons coming. For several species, hunting season in New York is just around the corner. The DEC announced that hunting season begins for squirrel and Canada goose on Sept. 1, with early bear and antlerless deer seasons right behind on Sept. 10 in certain wildlife management units.

“Early hunting seasons are a great opportunity to mentor and introduce new hunters to hunting,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Early bear, antlerless deer, and September goose seasons are all designed to reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas. By participating in these seasons, hunters help manage wildlife populations toward socially and ecologically desirable levels while enjoying time outdoors with family and friends.”

Anyone planning to hunt migratory game bird species must annually register for the DEC Harvest Information Program. The program is operated through the DEC licensing system and assists state and federal biologists in estimating the number of hunters who will be out in nature affecting the species population. Hunters can register through the DEC website , or by calling 1 (866) 933-2257.

Forest rangers rescue injured Schenectady man on Mount Marcy

Canada Goose

The Sept. 1 Canada goose season is effective for all goose hunting zones except for Western Long Island. Upstate zones run from Sept. 1-25, while the Central and Eastern Long Island areas with a later start begin on Sept. 6, running through Sept. 30. Western Long Island gets its own turn on Oct. 8.

Canada goose season includes bag limits of between eight and 15 birds per day, depending on the zone in which they are hunted. The season is intended to help reduce and stabilize Canada goose populations as needed across different areas. The DEC reports that the state Canada goose population has grown from an estimated 80,000 to 340,000 birds over the last 25 years.

Schumer breaks down climate bill in Lake Placid

Bear and Antlerless Deer

Early bear season runs from Sept. 10-25 in parts of southeastern New York including wildlife management units 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R, and 4W. Bowhunting season opens on Oct. 1, followed by regular firearms season on Nov. 19. In norther New York, bowhunting season starts on Sept. 17 in areas 6A, 6G, 6K, and 6N, with the regular season starting Sept. 17 in regions 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6H, and 6J.

For antlerless deer, the season begins on Sept. 10 and runs through Sept. 18 in select areas, with differences based on locations in terms of what can be used to hunt. Firearms, crossbows and vertical bows are allowed in WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F. Only vertical bows are allowed in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C. A full map of WMU locations can be found through the DEC website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
News Channel 34

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Bear Hunting#Hunting Season#Birds#Dec#Mount Marcy Canada Goose
News Channel 34

New York’s new concealed carry law now in effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Under New York’s new law, those with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring their guns in areas that are deemed sensitive locations such as government buildings, schools, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The new law has already faced a legal challenge in New York’s Northern District federal court by the Gun […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

Efforts to make childcare more accessible

ALABANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. “New York State lost over 2,000 child care programs,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “I’m not talking about slots. I’m talking about programs. And over 20,000 childcare slots that were there before the pandemic, when things were still really tight, those are […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Molinaro looks ahead to general election

NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Congressional Candidate Marc Molinaro is out meeting with voters in the new 19th District as he prepares for the general election. Molinaro declared his candidacy last September, although the district lines and his potential opponents have changed several times since then. Last week, Molinaro lost a special election to […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

President Biden delivers remarks in Northeast PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.  You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above. Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf says student loan forgiveness will not be taxed

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is issuing a reminder to Pennsylvanian students who will receive President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief that it will not be taxed. According to a release issued by the governor, students who will be receiving up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy