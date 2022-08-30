ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

In this Gulfshore Business report, a big-box store wants to expand but with more housing developments going up it’s making it harder for some businesses to grow. A Costco is not moving from the corner of U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive to the farmland on the southeast corner of Gladiolus Road and Winkler Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
classiccountry1045.com

Crash Kills Two In Arcadia

Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic

In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
FORT MYERS, FL
Person
Edison
capecoralbreeze.com

Good Samaritans assist in rollover crash

A Good Samaritan rushed to the aid of two individuals after a rollover crash Thursday morning outside of the VA Hospital in Cape Coral. Cape Coral Police Department officials said shortly after the incident the rollover involved possible entrapment, and two persons were extracted from their vehicles. Before police could...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide

Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
FORT MYERS, FL
#Construction Maintenance#Fort Myers Drivers#Fort Myers Public Works#Fuji
WINKNEWS.com

Scattered Storms for Labor Day Weekend

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
FORT MYERS, FL
townandtourist.com

45 BEST Things To Do In Fort Myers, Florida (Fun & Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fort Myers is a popular destination for families, couples, and singles alike. The pristine white sand beaches are perfect for those who love to enjoy the sun or go shell hunting along the water. The city is bustling with delicious restaurants, activities, and boutique shops for everyone to enjoy.
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hotel begins construction next to Bay House in North Naples

Site work began at the end of August for The Perry Hotel Naples, a seven-story hotel targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024 next to The Bay House restaurant in North Naples. “The Perry Hotel Naples will offer 160 rooms with world–class amenities, including distinctive food and beverage...
NAPLES, FL

