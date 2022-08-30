Read full article on original website
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, a big-box store wants to expand but with more housing developments going up it’s making it harder for some businesses to grow. A Costco is not moving from the corner of U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive to the farmland on the southeast corner of Gladiolus Road and Winkler Road.
All lanes back open after crash in Port Charlotte
All lanes on S McCall Road are back open after a crash caused closures. FHP is investigating the accident.
WINKNEWS.com
Island Park residents say more needs to be done to prevent Ten Mile Canal flooding
Five years ago, people living in Island Park in south Fort Myers had to deal with flooding after days of rainfall. Some areas logged about 30 feet of rain before Hurricane Irma hit, making things worse. Fast forward to 2022, the county has dredged part of Ten Mile Canal to...
WINKNEWS.com
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
classiccountry1045.com
Crash Kills Two In Arcadia
Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic
In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport to make emergency repairs to cracks in main runway
Cracks create concerns at a busy airport in Charlotte County. Punta Gorda Airport has multiple cracks on its main runway, which is only two years old. There is now a team assessing the damages to determine the cause of the cracks, which are not what the Punta Gorda Airport Authority paid for.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
capecoralbreeze.com
Good Samaritans assist in rollover crash
A Good Samaritan rushed to the aid of two individuals after a rollover crash Thursday morning outside of the VA Hospital in Cape Coral. Cape Coral Police Department officials said shortly after the incident the rollover involved possible entrapment, and two persons were extracted from their vehicles. Before police could...
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide
Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered Storms for Labor Day Weekend
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
WINKNEWS.com
Bystanders help recover a boat that’s sinking into Bimini Basin
People who know the owner of a sinking boat headed over to the basin to see it for themselves. A man and his cousin who do not wish to be named were helping to clean out the sinking boat on Thursday. The man said he was cleaning the boat to...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier’s planning commission discussing medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana dispensaries could open near you. Collier County is discussing whether to allow them to operate in the unincorporated areas of the county. It is legal in the State of Florida to have these dispensaries but Collier County has not allowed them. That could change, but it will...
townandtourist.com
45 BEST Things To Do In Fort Myers, Florida (Fun & Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fort Myers is a popular destination for families, couples, and singles alike. The pristine white sand beaches are perfect for those who love to enjoy the sun or go shell hunting along the water. The city is bustling with delicious restaurants, activities, and boutique shops for everyone to enjoy.
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hotel begins construction next to Bay House in North Naples
Site work began at the end of August for The Perry Hotel Naples, a seven-story hotel targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024 next to The Bay House restaurant in North Naples. “The Perry Hotel Naples will offer 160 rooms with world–class amenities, including distinctive food and beverage...
Tips sought in Dora St. murder investigation
Fort Myers police say Francisco Javier Bustamante was shot multiple times the morning of Aug. 28. He died later at Gulf Coast Medical Center.
