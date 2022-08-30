Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
$97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill
HODGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction Wednesday on a $97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill, a major employer and driver of economic activity in Jackson Parish since it began operations in 1928. The investment in construction of...
Telecom giant aims to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Frustrated residents from northeast Louisiana are protesting against a telecom giant who is moving to stop a federal broadband grant for East Carroll Parish. Delta Interfaith, a local advocacy group, spent the last two years conducting research and gathering data on the lack of internet access in East Carroll. […]
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
an17.com
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana will rebid Jimmie Davis Bridge project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that it will re-issue the notice of intent for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) capacity project in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The new NOI restarts the procurement process and incorporates changes that address feedback received by the state. This process is...
kalb.com
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Aug. 31, the CEO and general manager of DEMCO, Randy Pierce, informed customers that the company’s board of directors has entered into a dispute with Cleco Power over “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel cost charges for operations at their Dolet Hills Power Station (DHPS) in Mansfield.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge General buys Picardy property for $1.9 million
Baton Rouge General has purchased a 2.8 acre tract of undeveloped land on Picardy Avenue for just over $1.9 million. The site is across from the Dawson Park Apartments and next to the Picardy Plaza medical office building, said Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Jeansonne represented the...
theadvocate.com
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
brproud.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
theadvocate.com
DEMCO launches $30 million dispute with Cleco over alleged coal plant overages
DEMCO, the Greenwell Springs electric cooperative, is launching a legal fight against its power provider, Cleco, over $30 million in purportedly excessive costs from overpriced electricity generated at the shuttered Dolet Hills Power Station in northwest Louisiana. Randy Pierce, DEMCO’s CEO and general manager, said an audit by the co-op...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
