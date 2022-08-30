ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Which Yellowstone Fan Favorite Is Back for Season 5

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. That's right the hit drama is set to bring back fan favorite Q'orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder, for season five. The character, whose last appearance on the series was in the season three finale, is a...
TV SERIES
E! News

See Emily Blunt Like You've Never Seen Her Before in The English Teaser

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Dedicates PCA Win to Emily Blunt. Emily Blunt is getting down and dirty. Blunt stars in Prime Video's The English, which dropped its first teaser Sept. 1. In this new Western series, the actress plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who reaches out to Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer, who viewers may remember from the Twilight series), to help cross a violent 1890 American West and help her avenge the death of her son.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out in Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Meghann Fahy
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Sabrina Impacciatore
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
Person
Theo James
Person
F. Murray Abraham
E! News

September Horoscopes Are Here: Make Way for Wisdom, Virgo

Watch: Beyonce Makes Her TikTok Debut with Beyhive Tribute. Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki. A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The White Lotus#Petal#Italian#Hbo
E! News

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
MOVIES
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy