Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. That's right the hit drama is set to bring back fan favorite Q'orianka Kilcher, who plays Angela Blue Thunder, for season five. The character, whose last appearance on the series was in the season three finale, is a...
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Dedicates PCA Win to Emily Blunt. Emily Blunt is getting down and dirty. Blunt stars in Prime Video's The English, which dropped its first teaser Sept. 1. In this new Western series, the actress plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who reaches out to Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer, who viewers may remember from the Twilight series), to help cross a violent 1890 American West and help her avenge the death of her son.
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection. The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head,...
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about. The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
You're going to need a fan or tall glass of water, because Timothée Chalamet just brought the heat to the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Dune actor set the red carpet ablaze in a sexy red metallic halter suit. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Timothée's jaw-dropping...
Watch: Beyonce Makes Her TikTok Debut with Beyhive Tribute. Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki. A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Live from New York, it's a Saturday Night Live cast overhaul. Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not be returning when the landmark sketch show returns for season 48 in the fall, E! News has learned.
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life. Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
Watch: Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?. This trailer is juicy—and we're not talking peaches. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's dramatic season 14 reunion. Just seconds into the preview, every member of the cast—which includes...
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
Watch: Elizabeth Wants to Make Nursery Rhyme Music on 90 Day Fiance. Elizabeth has some stage fright. In this exclusive clip from Sept. 4's episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth is giving a tour of her house to some friends when she reveals a possible career switch.
It turns out Middle-earth is a lot of work. Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, premiering Sept. 2, takes viewers back to the lush fictional landscape created by author J.R.R. Tolkien. Set 300 years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.
Unlike Orange County, everything isn't always bright and sunny for these reality stars. The cast of Netflix's new series Selling the OC—which debuted on Aug. 24— got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series. And according to Alexandra Rose, some of her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors took their on-screen beef with her to social media.
