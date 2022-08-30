San Diego penguin gets his waddle back after being fitted for orthopedic footwear

An African penguin at the San Diego Zoo is fitted for orthopedic footwear to manage his degenerative foot disease, called bumblefoot.

The San Diego Wildlife Alliance reported that a four-year-old penguin, named Lucas, developed lesions on his feet due to a condition.

According to Penguins International, bumblefoot is more common for penguins in captivity since they spend less time swimming and more time standing and waiting to be fed. Increased time on land can cause penguins to adopt postures with unconventional weight distribution, which can be ultimately damaging. Also, having wet feet while standing on wet substrates can increase the likelihood of developing bumblefoot.

The team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the footwear is made from Neoprene and rubber, CNN reports. Earlier this year, legwear was developed for a three-month-old giraffe at the Park to correct a bird defect.