Niceville, FL

Firefighters, community honor former Niceville Fire Chief Michael Wright

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
A procession made its way up John Sims Parkway on Tuesday honoring former Niceville Fire Chief Michael Wright.

Wright devoted 42 years to the fire service, serving as chief for the Niceville Fire Department and the East Niceville Fire Department.

Former Niceville fire chief remembered for impact on fire service after battle with lung cancer

Wright spent many years battling lung cancer associated with his firefighting service before he died Aug. 17.

“His dad and his grandad had both been firefighters, so it was kind of ingrained in him. It was just something that he loved. He loved the community," said Ken Miller, who served as Wright's assistant chief in the 1980s.

Wright was one of the youngest people to be appointed fire chief in Florida at the age of 27. He oversaw both Niceville departments at a time when they were solely volunteers, and he left an impact on the fire service that Miller said will not soon be forgotten.

