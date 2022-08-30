ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

$3 movies!? Here are Greater Cincinnati theaters celebrating National Cinema Day 🎞️

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzPIV_0hbOpl4X00

Are you a movie buff? Do you have $3?

On Sept. 3, you can visit one of the participating theaters around Greater Cincinnati and snag a film for just $3, thanks to the inaugural National Cinema Day. The discount day is just in time for the long Labor Day weekend, typically one of the slowest weekends for theaters.

The aim of the day is to get movie-goers back into theaters. Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, started it, with the discount applying to more than 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens nationwide.

This is the first large-scale movie discount effort in the U.S., and organizers of National Cinema Day have described it as a trial, one that could hopefully become an annual event.

Major chains including AMC and Regal Cinemas are participating, and the $3 tickets apply to every showing in every format.

MoviePass, the sequel:What to know about the return of the movie ticket subscription service

Where to take advantage of $3 movies in Greater Cincinnati

Here are the participating theaters around Greater Cincinnati, according to National Cinema Day's website, which has a search function based on city and zip codes:

  • AMC Newport on the Levee 20.
  • Cinemark Oakley Station and XD.
  • Cinemark Western Hills 14.
  • Regal Wilder.
  • AMC Dine-In Anderson Towne Center 9.
  • Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale.
  • Cinemark Florence 14.
  • Cinemark Milford 16.
  • RJ Cinema Eastgate.
  • AMC West Chester 18.
  • Pierce Point Cinema 10.
  • Regal Deerfield Town Center & RPX.
  • CMX CineBistro and CMX Liberty.
  • AMC Classic Hamilton 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cinema Is a Haven for Black Film and Music in OTR

When the air conditioning went out during Cinema’s opening weekend in the dead heat of August, the packed crowd didn’t disperse—instead, they were happy to stay inside and keep grooving at Over-the-Rhine’s newest bar and lounge dedicated to 90’s hip-hop and Black films. “We’ve been...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'People aren't afraid to have tattoos' anymore. Cincinnatians flock to Tattoo Festival to see the latest ink

Tattoo artists have come from as far away as Italy and Poland to design, ink, and show off their work for this weekend’s Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention. Organizer and promoter Troy Timpel, who bills himself as a “punk rock skateboard kid who got his first tattoo when he turned 18,” says tattooing has just exploded in popularity in the last decade. He says one in three Americans has one.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Amc Theaters#Regal Theaters#Cinema Foundation#National Cinema Day#Amc Newport#Cinemark Oakley Station#Showcase Cinema De Lux#Rj Cinema Eastgate#Pierce Point
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour

Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
dayton.com

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide

Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Homearama starts this weekend featuring six luxury homes

LOVELAND, Ohio — Homearama kicks off this weekend in Loveland. Home enthusiasts will be able to tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes starting Sept. 3 and running through Sept. 18. The homes are priced from $1 million and are designed in a variety of architectural styles. Homearama...
LOVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
linknky.com

Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source

The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
hhsjournalism.com

The Impact of Hamilton at The Aronoff

The lights start to dim. The air feels cool on your skin. Nothing compares to the feeling you are having. Sitting on the soft cloth of the Aronoff’s seats, you cannot help but feel nervous about what’s coming. It’s here! After two years after the Broadway series announced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September

MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chrissy Teigen, Abby Wambach, other celebrities coming to The Banks for Kroger festival

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - More stars are coming to the Queen City. The Kroger Wellness Festival already announced Carrie Underwood as a guest for its upcoming event, with the country music star scheduled to lead a workout. However, organizers revealed on Wednesday that more celebrities are joining the lineup, including Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Pepper Teigen, Abby Wambach and Bethenny Frankel, according to our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy