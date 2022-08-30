ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday downpour in Springfield led to 26 stalled cars, 4 water rescues, 600 power outages

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Springfield received more than five inches of rainfall Monday, resulting in flash flooding throughout the city.

Over the span of two hours, 5.03 inches of rain was recorded by the National Weather Service at Sunshine Elementary School, meteorologist Doug Cramer told the News-Leader.

The National Weather Service began to see rainfall impacting South Creek, Fassnight Creek and Wilson's Creek at about 2 p.m. on Monday, and a flash flood warning was issued at 2:47 p.m.

Cramer said the bulk of the rainfall occurred around 3:15 p.m., with high levels of flash flooding recorded on South Kansas Expressway, the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Battlefield Road, and at Fassnight Creek near Parkview High School. The school's theatre department did experience some interior flooding.

"Springfield is an interesting city when it comes to hydrology because it's up on a plateau," Cramer said. "It's basically where creeks and streams all start. Because of that, the channels on those creeks, like Fassnight and South Creek and Wilson's Creek, are very small. Whenever you get excessive rain that comes down really fast at high rates, those channels can't handle the amount of rain that's coming down."

In addition, the city's amount of impervious surfaces (concrete and asphalt) makes it difficult for rainwater to drain properly, Cramer said.

The National Weather Service received its first flash flooding report at 3:17 p.m., as several cars were stranded throughout the city.

The Springfield Police Department received 26 stalled vehicle reports from 3-9 p.m., according to department spokesperson Cris Swaters. And the Springfield Fire Department performed four water rescues Monday, Fire Chief David Pennington told the News-Leader. One of the calls involved a motor vehicle accident as a result of heavy rain.

Over the course of the afternoon, nearly 600 power outages occurred in Springfield, City Utilities of Springfield spokesperson Joel Alexander said. The majority of these outages were in the middle area of town, but just under 100 were reported near the West Battlefield and South Campbell Avenue intersection.

The longest outage, near South Campbell Avenue and West Walnut Lawn, lasted about six hours, Alexander said.

How to prepare and stay safe before, during and after flooding:

Assemble an emergency kit. The National Weather Service advises creating a kit with enough food, water and medicine for three days. Water services can become interrupted or unsafe to drink, so pre-packing water is important. In addition, consider adding batteries, blankets, flashlights, rubber boots, rubber gloves and a first aid kit. Get items together for an emergency kit now to have stored away, rather than waiting until the poor weather.

Remain updated on changing weather conditions by monitoring a weather radio, weather apps or watching television. The NWS offers an interactive flood map, available at water.weather.gov/ahps/. You can also call Springfield's NWS automated forecast recording at 417-869-4491.

Prepare your home if you live in a floodplain. If you have access to sandbags or other similar materials, use them to protect your home from flood waters. The NWS also advises having a professional install check-valves in your plumbing to prevent flood waters from backing up into drains.

Allow extra time for travel and keep alternative routes in mind. If you must travel, remember that in fast-changing weather conditions, road crews may not be able to close an impassable road immediately.

Get to higher ground. If you live or work in a floodplain, get to higher ground immediately.

Practice electrical safety. If flood water is covering the electrical outlets in a room, do not enter. If you notice sparks, buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises, get out immediately. The water may have electricity in it, which is deadly. If you're outside and see a downed powerline, call 911 or city utilities at 888-863-9001.

Do not walk through flood waters. According to the NWS, it only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet and water can be deeper than it appears. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible ground and call 911, if possible.

Last, remember to Turn Around Don't Drown. The NWS's public awareness campaign reminds drivers to avoid hazardous flood water on roadways. Never drive through barriers blocking a flooded road because the water may be deeper than it appears or the road may have begun to collapse underneath it. The NWS states that it only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and two feet of rushing water to carry away SUVs and trucks.

The NWS offers more flood safety tips and resources at weather.gov/safety/flood.

What's the difference between Flood Watch, Flood Warning and Flood Advisory?

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible. Flood Watches indicate to be prepared.

A Flood Warning is issued when conditions are imminent or already happening. Flood Warning indicate to take action. If a Flash Flooding Warning is issued, immediately take to high ground and avoid driving or walking in weather.

A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, the flooding may cause inconvenience. If caution is not practiced, it could lead to situations that threaten life and/or property.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader.

