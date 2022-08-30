ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pence group announces ad campaign in Iowa congressional district

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6IBq_0hbOpSFc00
AP/Chalres Krupa Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with a guest during the “Politics and Eggs” breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group on Tuesday announced a new ad campaign targeting a competitive Iowa congressional race and focusing on energy policy.

Advancing American Freedom is spending six figures on the ads. They will air on cable and digitally in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Cindy Axne (D). The ad, titled “Clueless,” criticizes the Biden administration’s push to transition to renewable energy and calls for boosting domestic energy production.

“In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to support American energy production,” Pence said in a statement. “It’s time for President Biden to demonstrate American strength by restarting the Keystone Pipeline, restoring oil and natural gas leases, and standing up for American energy.”

Axne is running against Republican Zach Nunn in November after Nunn, a state senator, emerged from a June primary. Axne has represented the district since 2019, and she won reelection in 2020 by less than 7,000 votes.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as “lean Republican.”

The ad in the Iowa district is part of a broader $10 million campaign funded by Advancing American Freedom that is broadly focused on energy independence and hitting Democrats over energy policy shifts away from the Trump administration.

Republicans have criticized Democrats and the Biden administration over rising gas prices and inflation in general for months. But the price of gas has steadily declined over the past several weeks. The average price of gas as of Tuesday was $3.84, according to AAA, down from an average of $4.23 one month ago.

The former vice president has been a frequent presence in Iowa this year, including a visit to the state fair earlier this month. Pence is widely seen as a potential presidential candidate in a 2024 GOP primary, visiting early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina multiple times.

A USA Today-Ipsos poll conducted Aug. 18-22 found that 69 percent of Republican voters view Pence favorably, second in the poll among Republicans only to former President Trump, whose favorability among GOP voters is 81 percent. The poll found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), another potential 2024 candidate, with a 68 percent favorability among Republican voters.

Comments / 5

Related
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#American#The Keystone Pipeline#The Cook Political Report#Democrats
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

680K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy