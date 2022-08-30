Read full article on original website
Mark Chase
3d ago
My guess is that the "probable cause" was just looking at them and immediately thinking, "Yep. They're criminals and there's probably something illegal in the car." Interesting that it says they were transported, not arrested. I guess that means they complied whether they were legally obligated to do so or not.
Charles Co. Patrol Officers Recover Firearm and Marijuana
On August 29 at 4:29 p.m., officers recovered two bags of marijuana and a polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The gun had a magazine loaded with 24 rounds. Chidozie Charles Obinna Udoji, 18; […]
Bay Net
3 Waldorf Men Arrested After Police Recover Firearm, Marijuana
WALDORF, Md. – On August 29 at 4:29 p.m., officers recovered two bags of marijuana and a polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
Bay Net
Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
Bay Net
Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
Bay Net
Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect
OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop
An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
Newburg man arrested for illegal gun possesion, narcotics
On August 29 at 1:12 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates. Upon approaching the car, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed 65 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The driver is […]
fox5dc.com
Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,476 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-49046. On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 1400 block of Sollers Wharf...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Charge
WALDORF, Md. – On August 31, NiJee Pierre McWillis, a Charles County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. In May, McWillis was indicted on two misdemeanor charges: misconduct in office and unauthorized access to computers and related material. An additional charge of copy / possession of a database was later added.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
Police ID Murder Victim In Glen Burnie, Suspect At Large, Officials Say
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a Glen Burnie man was murdered, authorities say. Police discovered Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, after he had been shot multiple times inside of a home in the 400 block of M Street North East around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint On Friday
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 235 in the California area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
