Lexington Park, MD

Mark Chase
3d ago

My guess is that the "probable cause" was just looking at them and immediately thinking, "Yep. They're criminals and there's probably something illegal in the car." Interesting that it says they were transported, not arrested. I guess that means they complied whether they were legally obligated to do so or not.

Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect

OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
OXON HILL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop

An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,476 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-49046. On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 1400 block of Sollers Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

