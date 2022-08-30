ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Council Appears To Support Ordinances To Clean Up And Quiet Down City

Downtown Greensboro should be cleaner, quieter and easier to get around if ordinance modifications discussed at the Thursday, Sept. 1 work session are approved. The City Council appeared to reach consensus on approval of all the changes proposed by Assistant City Attorney Andrea Harrell. The main pushback came, not from...
Public Kept In The Dark About City Council Work Session On Sept. 1

The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The topic the City Council will be discussing at this work session has not been publicly disclosed. Since City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba took office on Feb. 1, there has been notably less information released to...
Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting

At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
Chairman Skip Alston Takes Part In Heroin Bust

Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston has done a lot of things in his career, but one thing he’s never done before this week is witness a drug bust. Alston was riding along for an evening with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers to get to...
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
EDITORIAL: Winston-Salem’s (former) Confederate monument and history’s dustbin￼

Believe it or not, we’re still talking about Winston-Salem’s last surviving Confederate monument that once stood in front of city property on a prominent downtown corner. But no more: The statue has been gone since March 2019 — just about a year after Silent Sam was torn down at UNC-Chapel Hill — and the city sold the building in 2014. And anyway, nobody is really sure who owns the statue, which should affect how the North Carolina Supreme Court will rule on it.
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents

PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
