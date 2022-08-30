Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Council Appears To Support Ordinances To Clean Up And Quiet Down City
Downtown Greensboro should be cleaner, quieter and easier to get around if ordinance modifications discussed at the Thursday, Sept. 1 work session are approved. The City Council appeared to reach consensus on approval of all the changes proposed by Assistant City Attorney Andrea Harrell. The main pushback came, not from...
rhinotimes.com
Public Kept In The Dark About City Council Work Session On Sept. 1
The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The topic the City Council will be discussing at this work session has not been publicly disclosed. Since City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba took office on Feb. 1, there has been notably less information released to...
rhinotimes.com
Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting
At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
rhinotimes.com
Chairman Skip Alston Takes Part In Heroin Bust
Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston has done a lot of things in his career, but one thing he’s never done before this week is witness a drug bust. Alston was riding along for an evening with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers to get to...
rhinotimes.com
State Gives Guilford County $638K – And 39 Cents – To Beef Up Food Assistance
The State of North Carolina received just over $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to help social services departments across North Carolina administer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The state, through the NC Department of Health and Human Services, is allocating $638,000.39 to Guilford County. State...
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: Winston-Salem’s (former) Confederate monument and history’s dustbin￼
Believe it or not, we’re still talking about Winston-Salem’s last surviving Confederate monument that once stood in front of city property on a prominent downtown corner. But no more: The statue has been gone since March 2019 — just about a year after Silent Sam was torn down at UNC-Chapel Hill — and the city sold the building in 2014. And anyway, nobody is really sure who owns the statue, which should affect how the North Carolina Supreme Court will rule on it.
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of High Point neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County and Cone Health create team to understand health data in poorest communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shocking health statistics in Guilford County have leaders taking on a new approach to improve the health of the community. Recent data from the county shows black babies are twice as likely to die before their first birthday compared to white babies, and white county residents live three years longer than black ones do.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
elonnewsnetwork.com
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents
PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
News Argus
4325 Cedarcroft Court Apartment 1-C
West Wendover 2 BR, 2 BA Condo w/ Washer & Dryer Included - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo includes everything you need to move in right away - refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer! Call our office to set up a showing! 336-272-0767. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
