Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFOX 14
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
KFOX 14
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
KFOX 14
El Paso County dismisses 185 criminal cases; DA's office loses cases for errors in filing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 100 criminal cases were dismissed Friday morning in the referral court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed a total of 185 cases Friday. The cases being dismissed are a continuation of the 616 cases that were motioned to...
KFOX 14
IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
KFOX 14
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
KFOX 14
El Paso County dismisses 268 criminal cases; judge scolds DA for 'misinformation'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The situation out of El Paso's District Attorney's office has gotten worse over the weeks as more cases continued to be dropped. Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed 268 criminal cases on Thursday due to the district attorney not indicting them on time. During the...
KFOX 14
1 person injured in shooting on Morehead Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured in a shooting in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police were called to the 3800 block of Morehead in central El Paso around 4:30 a.m. We've learned that one person was taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
KFOX 14
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso holds first meeting to inform citizens of 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso had the first of nine meetings on Thursday to inform residents about three propositions the city council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. “There are some areas that are really busy and should have a...
KFOX 14
Horizon City man accused of being in possession of cocaine, meth, marijuana and Xanax
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Horizon City man was arrested and accused of being in possession of several drugs and accused of having the intent to distribute the drugs. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Dante Emanuel Bazan. Police officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Tuesday at...
KFOX 14
Look into Opportunity Center for Homeless housing homeless, migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. KFOX14 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
KFOX 14
Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
KFOX 14
Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
KFOX 14
UTEP hosts 32nd annual Minerpalooza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The 32nd annual Minerpalooza will take place at the University of Texas at El Paso on Friday. The event is the University’s annual celebration to kick off the academic year. UTEP is planning to host 25,000 - 30,000 people at this years Minerpalooza...
KFOX 14
Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso to celebrate $3 'Cinema Day'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday, moviegoers can enjoy $3 movies at Alamo Drafthouse. The movie theater is celebrating Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day. Alamo Drafthouse announced it has a full slate of 3D movies moviegoers...
Comments / 0