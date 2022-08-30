Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting
At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
rhinotimes.com
Public Kept In The Dark About City Council Work Session On Sept. 1
The Greensboro City Council is holding a work session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The topic the City Council will be discussing at this work session has not been publicly disclosed. Since City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba took office on Feb. 1, there has been notably less information released to...
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Offices Closed Monday For Labor Day Holiday
Most city offices and services are closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. There are no recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections on Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the collections scheduled for Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
rhinotimes.com
GCS Removes Acting From Acting Superintendent Oakley’s Title
The Guilford County Board of Education looked all over the country and then found what they wanted standing right in front of them. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Guilford County school board name Acting Guilford County School Superintendent Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of Guilford County Schools (GCS). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Police Go High Tech To Provide More Help To Burglary Victims
The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is going to be using robots to assist victims of burglary. Well, not robots exactly but chatbots – something like Siri or Alexa but programmed to help victims of burglary know what to do – and the communication is by typing out questions on the website, not by shouting out, “Hey Siri.”
Comments / 0