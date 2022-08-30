Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Girls soccer notes: Freshmen contributing to Sidney’s hot start
PIQUA — Sidney’s girls soccer team is still young, but the squad is maturing fast. With a host of talented freshmen helping to boost returning players, the Yellow Jackets are hoping they’re back in championship form this year. Sidney crushed archrival Piqua 10-0 in a Miami Valley...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Big 2nd half lifts Lehman Catholic girls soccer over Newton
In the top photo, Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black, left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Lehman’s Mara O’Leary late in the first half of a nonconference match against Newton on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. The Indians answered both of Lehman’s first half goals and battled to a 2-2 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and earned a 6-3 win. Eva Dexter, who is in the below image dribbling as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails, led the Cavaliers with three goals. Black, Tori Lachey and Ella Black each scored one goal. The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 with the win.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney beats Greenville 49-48 in double overtime
GREENVILLE — Sidney collapsed in the fourth quarter of a Miami Valley League crossover game against Greenville on Friday at Good Samaritan Stadium at Harmon Field. But the Yellow Jackets got back up in overtime. The squad gave up four consecutive touchdowns in an about eight-minute span and found...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, ‘Hits 105.5’ to carry St. Henry, Anna on Friday
When Anna (1-1) hosts St. Henry (1-1) on Friday night in high school football, the two clubs can look across Booster Field and virtually see themselves on the other sideline. The two Midwest Athletic Conference schools boasted easy season opening wins and then, in similar ways, lost touch with their opponents in the final 18 minutes of game two. It’s an understatement to say that neither club played mistake-free football after halftime.
spectrumnews1.com
Unbeaten teams featured in the OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Despite a pandemic still only in its eighth month, the football program at Northmont High School in Clayton was feeling on top of the world in mid-Oct. 2020. Hilliard Davidson hosts Northmont in the central and southern region OHSAA Game of the Week. Nordonia hosts Northmont in...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Tippecanoe and their kicker, too…
Sixty years ago I was intently following the exploits of Lou “The Toe” Groza of the Cleveland Browns as I practiced diligently for my initial entry into the local “Punt, Pass, and Kick” competition sponsored by Wagner Ford. I’ve paid close attention to football place-kicking ever since.
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
Marion, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Whitehall-Yearling High School football team will have a game with Pleasant High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Whitehall-Yearling High SchoolPleasant High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate in ESPN commercial
SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Darcy R. Buckingham, 40, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine. Ayana Lynn McCain, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
thelevisalazer.com
Ricky Gerald Salmons, 61, of Marysville, Ohio
Ricky Gerald Salmons, 61, of Marysville, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio. Ricky was born July 31, 1961 in Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Betty Salmons and brother William Lyn Salmons. Survivors include his brothers Billy Salmons...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State enrollment continues to rise
PIQUA — Faculty at Edison State Community College started the new academic year on Monday, Aug. 29, with full rosters in both in-person and online classes, with the college experiencing enrollment growth for the sixth year in a row. Edison State’s enrollment on the first day of the fall 2022 semester was 10% higher than on the first day of classes in the fall of 2021.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Richwood Independent Fair Thursday’s Schedule
1 – 2 p.m. Jr. Fair Premium Vouchers Cashed. 2 – 3 p.m. Antique Machinery in Operation – Antique Area. 5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Swine Show, Arena, Showmanship followed by Market Classes. 7:00 p.m. Rodeo.
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
Sidney Daily News
Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive
DAYTON – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
