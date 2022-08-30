In the top photo, Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black, left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Lehman’s Mara O’Leary late in the first half of a nonconference match against Newton on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. The Indians answered both of Lehman’s first half goals and battled to a 2-2 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and earned a 6-3 win. Eva Dexter, who is in the below image dribbling as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails, led the Cavaliers with three goals. Black, Tori Lachey and Ella Black each scored one goal. The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 with the win.

