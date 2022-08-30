Read full article on original website
Kofa recommends Pablo Cota for new head football coach
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Kofa Kings head into Friday night's football season opener without a true head coach. Alfonzo Brown who spent six season at Gila Ridge was named Kofa's head coach in April and recently was let go due to personnel issues. "That's all I...
Friday Night Lights: Week 3
YUMA Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Week three of high school football brought some new teams into the conversation, steering the new season into full blast. Calexico, Imperial and Vincent Memorial all roughed up their opponents to continue a perfect start to 2022. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks of Yuma Catholic and the Gila Ridge Hawks made statements in their openers.
2022 Prep Football Preview: San Pasqual Warriors looking to bring home wins this season
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual football team is looking to finally turn things around this season after only playing in five games last year due to both issues with covid and not having enough players. After being on staff for ten years, Manny Sanchez is now head...
36 Yuma students attend Close Up program in Washington D.C.
This past summer, about 36 Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) students went to Washington D.C. for the Close Up Summer Leadership Program to talk about issues with state and national leaders. The post 36 Yuma students attend Close Up program in Washington D.C. appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma apprehensions rising in August
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Apprehensions in Yuma rose in August according to Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem. He says agents are averaging over 5,000 apprehensions a week, and encountered over 300 unaccompanied children at the border. The Yuma Sector already hit a record year for apprehensions, seeing a 200%...
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley
While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
Dove hunting season helps Imperial County’s economy
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunting season doesn't only bring hunters to the imperial valley but also contributes to helping the economy. Tarek Danaf gets ready for a long morning, he's one of hundreds of hunters who came to the imperial valley this week for one thing. "We are just...
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
New website created to help Yuma families reunite with their pets
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new website has been created by The Humane Society of Yuma and MGM Design to help families find lost pets. yumalostpets.com is the place where you upload photos and any other information about a lost pet, which will also help the Humane Society. "The...
San Luis women who pleaded guilty to ballot harvesting set to appear back in court today
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Today the two San Luis women who pleaded guilty to ballot harvesting in the 2020 primary election had their sentencing delayed yet again. Judge Roger Nelson approved the delay of Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez’s hearing due to a death in the family of Guillermina Fuentes’s defense attorney.
Luskin Orthopaedic Institute Assumes Control of Calexico Clinic
CALEXICO — Its address and name may have recently changed, but the mission of the orthopedic clinic that has operated for more than half a century in Calexico remains the same. Now known as the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children and located just a block away from its former...
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign
The Humane Society of Imperial County kicked off this month with the Shepherd September Campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For the entire month of September, the shelter is lowering adoption fees to only $20 for German Shepherd mixes. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits still apply. The post Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign appeared first on KYMA.
Hundreds of Yumans become United States citizens
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 200 people became United States citizens Wednesday in Yuma. The Naturalization ceremony took place at the Yuma Civic Center and was the final stage of the process to become a U.S. citizen for these individuals. During the ceremony, the new citizens took the Oath...
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
