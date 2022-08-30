Columbus police release body camera footage of fatal police shooting in the Hilltop

Columbus Division of Police and city officials released additional information and provided body camera footage Tuesday afternoon from the fatal police shooting more than 12 hours earlier of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

They also released information on two other recent police shootings. All three police shootings occurred in the last eight days.

Body camera footage shows Columbus K-9 officer Ricky Anderson and other officers inside the second-floor apartment of a three-story building on the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue searching with a K-9 for Lewis, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for several charges.

Anderson, a 30-year veteran assigned to the canine unit, holds the off-and-on barking K-9 while opening a closet door while coming around the corner from a living room area.

"We're gonna send that dog in," one of the officers warns before Anderson gives a slight push to a bedroom door off the kitchen. The door squeaks slowly open and the light from the gun of another officer shines on Lewis as one of the officers yells, "Hands!"

In less than a second, the video shows Anderson reaching into the door opening and fires a gunshot at Lewis, who appears to have raised his head from lying on his left side on the bed and is leaning on his left arm when he is hit in the abdomen and he goes face down onto the bed.

An officer yells "Hands" repeatedly for several seconds before telling Lewis to "crawl out here" twice. But the wounded Lewis remains on the bed.

More than 20 seconds later, an officer says "I'm going in, cover me." Two officers go in and begin to tell Lewis at least twice to put his hands behind his back. One officer says, "I need cuffs. I'm out of cuffs."

An officer picks up Lewis' right arm and begins to fold it back to handcuff him and Lewis lets out an audible moan as one of the officers says "Put your hands behind your back, now."

A few moments later, an officer says: "Stop resisting."

Other video shows the wounded Lewis being carried out of the apartment with his hands cuffed behind his back.

After Lewis was carried from the apartment, he was rendered medical aid by officers applying what appears to be a trauma bandage and performing CPR. Lewis was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday.

Bryant said it appeared Lewis had a vape pen or electronic cigarette in his hand before Anderson shot him. The device can be seen on the bed as officers handcuffed Lewis.

The shooting early Tuesday was the third police shooting in the past eight days and the first to end in a fatality. One other suspect was wounded and no one was hit in the third shooting. Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Department of Public Safety Director Robert Clark, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and City Council President Shannon Hardin attended the press conference.

Ginther said Tuesday's fatal police shooting "resulted in the tragic loss of life, and that "regardless of the circumstances, a mother has lost her son in the city of Columbus."

"Transparency, accountability, cooperation — these are our bedrock values," Ginther said. "And (they) will inform every step forward. We ask for your patience and grace as we uncover all the facts."

Bryant said the Ohio Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the fatal shooting as is Columbus policy on any officer-involved shooting in the city in which someone is injured or killed.

"We’re committed to full transparency to sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able do so — and we’re committed to holding officers accountable if there was any wrongdoing," Chief Bryant said. "As the chief, it is my job to hold officers accountable, but it is also my job to offer them support and that I give that to them through the process."

Columbus police said the incident began when multiple officers had gone to the apartment around 2 a.m. Tuesday in an effort to arrest Lewis, who had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, assault and felony improper handling of a firearm. Court records show including a misdemeanor assault earlier this month on his girlfriend, who is pregnant with his unborn child. Multiple officers were at the scene when the shooting occurred, as is police policy when attempting to serve a felony warrant or a warrant for a violent offense.

Body camera footage shows several officers at Lewis' door, knocking for eight to 10 minutes, and identifying themselves as Columbus police. After minutes of knocking, two men then opened the door and were detained by police.

A Columbus K-9 unit then cleared the apartment, and the dog flagged that there was someone in a bedroom. Anderson, dog handler leashed the dog, and then opened the door. A split second later, a gunshot.

Bryant asked for the public to wait on the results of the BCI investigation, urging residents to "trust the process" and "know you have a leadership team in place to be transparent and do the right thing."

"There is a reason why it is in an independent investigation," Bryant said. "It's going to be conducted thoroughly and it is an external investigation to ensure the absence of bias. If (officers) do the right thing for the right reasons we will support them. If they do something wrong, they will be held accountable.

Ohio BCI is also investigating another incident where a Columbus police officer fired a gun and hit a teenage suspect Saturday on the Near East Side, sending him to the hospital .

Columbus police said the 17-year-old male who was shot was upgraded from critical to stable condition. Charges are pending against the teen, who has not been identified, and two other occupants of the car he was in.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Columbus police made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue on the city’s Near East Side, a release said. Once the vehicle stopped, two males exited the rear of the vehicle displaying firearms.

Body camera footage shows an officer exit the passenger side of the police cruiser after two males exited the back of the vehicle and police said they appeared to reach at their waistbands. the officer fired and struck one. A gun was found in the injured suspect’s waistband. The other male fled the scene on foot.

Th 17-year-old can then be seen falling to the ground from his gunshot injuries and remaining there while the officers detained the remaining car occupants and chased the other suspect.

Officer Joshua Ohlinger, who has been identified as the officer who shot the 17-year-old, then pursued the male who fled on foot and apprehended him in the 1500 block of East Mound Street where a second gun was located. The 17-year-old was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Police said in a release that they arrested Najaa Ellman, 18, and Dock Parker, 19, who was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Another occupant of the vehicle was released at the scene.

No injuries in Wedgewood police shooting

On Aug. 22, a Columbus officer fired his weapon in the city's Hilltop neighborhood at least once, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

Around 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at Wedgewood Drive in the Wedgewood Village apartments on a report of a large group of men with firearms at their sides, police dispatchers said. When Columbus police officers arrived, Columbus police two suspects fled from the rear to the front of the building.

Body camera footage shows the two running around a corner, where law enforcement was waiting. As police chased the two, Officer Jacob Bomba fired a single shot. One of the suspects can be seen raising his hands and falling to the ground.

"You shot at me," the suspect said.The other suspect fled on foot and was never located, but two others suspects were found in the basement, Bryant said. Four firearms were recovered from the scene

Two men and a juvenile male were detained, and one of those detained was later transported by medics after complaining of shortness of breath.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police release body camera footage of fatal police shooting in the Hilltop