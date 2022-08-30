Read full article on original website
Related
Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area
Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later her son is the principle
SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids."She wanted this community to be more cohesive and...
KCRA.com
Spray parks, cooling centers, pool party happening this weekend as many Californians try to beat the heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to beat the heat wave hitting Northern California? Here are some places you can cool off this weekend in the Sacramento region. Spray parks throughout the city will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find one of 12 locations near you. The Pannell...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
Sacramento, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vanden High School football team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on September 01, 2022, 19:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!
What Sacramento City Unified parents and students should know about after school programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students from the Sacramento City Unified School District returned to campus Thursday for the start of the 2022-23 school year and after school programs. Choosing a good after school program is not just the responsibility of the student, but it is the responsibility of the parent...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Cooling Centers Locations and Times
Roseville, Calif. – As scorching temperatures expected to reach a sweltering 110 degrees over Labor Day weekend, locations in Roseville as well as throughout Placer County and Sacramento will offer locations to serve as cooling centers. The cooling centers will provide welcome relief for residents who may not be...
Family Day at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is working to attract more people to Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza in downtown Sacramento. That, primarily, includes Latino and Hispanic people and their families. Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza sits on 2.5 acres. It comes with a café, fountain, picnic areas, seasonal farmer's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
Bakersfield Channel
Sacramento mother claims school assembly gave son Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A mother in Sacramento claims her teenage son was given a dose of Narcan at a school assembly to take home. Narcan is a drug medication used to counter the effects of opioid drug overdoses. The assembly was meant to educate, giving students pamphlets on how to use the medication and providing information that may be necessary in the case of an opioid overdose, however, the mother says she feared that her son's medical history left him vulnerable to a reaction if Narcan was used incorrectly.
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Woman hospitalized, man suffers graze wound in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition. Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Sacramento Observer
Stockton Boulevard Affordable Housing Units Planned
The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, located on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
Comments / 0