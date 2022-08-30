ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County gives Mid-Ohio Food Collective $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

By Nathaniel Shuda, The Columbus Dispatch
The Mid-Ohio Food Collective says it has seen a 15% increase in the number of Greater Columbus families seeking help with obtaining food so far in 2022.

In addition, the number of visits to food pantries in Franklin County has risen nearly 40% compared to two years ago, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Habash, the nonprofit organization's CEO, told county commissioners Tuesday during their meeting.

"The reality is we're seeing more and more people needing help," Habash said. "This challenge is not going to go away."

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday granting another $2.5 million from its federal COVID relief funds to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, with $1.5 million going toward buying food and another $1 million to be distributed among its 680 partner programs.

Between price increases and some lingering supply chain issues that are leading to a shortage of food across the country, "the dollars aren't going as far," he said. "Today's resolution is really going to help us."

Franklin County ARPA funds:Red, White & Boom! had help from COVID relief money. How else did Franklin County spend it?

Greater Columbus COVID relief:Eight Columbus-area municipalities lost federal relief funds because they didn't apply

The county's grant comes on the heels of the city of Columbus providing $1 million earlier this summer to the agency, which is also seeking $50 million from the state, Habash said.

"This is perhaps one of the easiest requests I've seen come in from a decision standpoint," Commissioner Kevin Boyce said during the meeting. "We've got to make those investments."

Board President Erica Crawley agreed, also encouraging residents to contact their state legislators in order to pressure the state into releasing more funding.

"We want to make sure our residents can thrive and not just survive," Crawley said. "The state cannot get a pass. … They've been sitting on these dollars."

A year ago, the county gave Mid-Ohio Food Collective $7 million to expand its foodbank in Grove City, adding 19,000 square feet that includes a 14,000-square-foot freezer and four new climate-controlled dock doors, according to the county.

In a related action at Tuesday's meeting, commissioners declared September as Hunger Action Month, which coincides with Feeding America's campaign of the same name.

nshuda@dispatch.com

@NathanielShuda

