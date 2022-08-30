ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the longest TD run in school history

A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.
MADISON, WI
